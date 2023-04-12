The share price of Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. (NYSE:FSM) rose to $4.02 per share on Tuesday from $3.94. While Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. has overperformed by 2.03%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, FSM rose by 3.08%, with highs and lows ranging from $4.56 to $2.05, whereas the simple moving average jumped by 27.73% in the last 200 days.

On January 18, 2022, Canaccord Genuity Upgraded Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. (NYSE: FSM) to Buy. A report published by Canaccord Genuity on November 12, 2021, Downgraded its rating to ‘Sell’ for FSM. CIBC March 05, 2019d its ‘Sector Outperform’ rating to ‘Neutral’ for FSM, as published in its report on March 05, 2019. BMO Capital Markets also rated the stock as ‘Outperform’.

Analysis of Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. (FSM)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter decrease in sales is -17.20%, showing a negative trend in the upcoming months.

It is also very valuable to look at average volume as an indicator of volatility for a stock, and FSM is recording an average volume of 3.93M. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 4.99%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 3.77%, with a gain of 3.08% over the past seven days.

How Do You Analyze Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. Shares?

The number of employees owning shares of the company should also be considered in addition to the fundamentals. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 0.91%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 37.23% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

