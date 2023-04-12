As of Tuesday, Ambrx Biopharma Inc.’s (NASDAQ:AMAM) stock closed at $8.85, up from $8.42 the previous day. While Ambrx Biopharma Inc. has overperformed by 5.11%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, AMAM rose by 103.45%, with highs and lows ranging from $13.07 to $0.38, whereas the simple moving average jumped by 209.80% in the last 200 days.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



According a new report published by BloombergNEF on investment in the energy transition, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

On April 07, 2022, Robert W. Baird started tracking Ambrx Biopharma Inc. (NASDAQ: AMAM) recommending Outperform. A report published by Goldman on February 28, 2022, Initiated its previous ‘Neutral’ rating for AMAM. Goldman also rated AMAM shares as ‘Buy’, setting a target price of $53 on the company’s shares in an initiating report dated July 13, 2021. BofA Securities initiated its ‘Buy’ rating for AMAM, as published in its report on July 13, 2021.

Analysis of Ambrx Biopharma Inc. (AMAM)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter decrease in sales is -30.80%, showing a negative trend in the upcoming months.

One of the most important indicators of Ambrx Biopharma Inc.’s future performance is equity, which can be evaluated using several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of -48.60% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 5.40, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

For any stock, average volume can also provide valuable insight into volatility, and AMAM is recording 4.62M average volume. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 11.58%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 9.44%, with a gain of 9.26% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $8.50, showing decline from the present price of $8.85, which can serve as yet another indication of whether AMAM is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Ambrx Biopharma Inc. Shares?

Along with the fundamentals, it is also important to consider how many employees own shares of the company. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 49.90% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in AMAM shares?

The recent increase in stakes in AMAM appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. Darwin Global Management Ltd.’s position in AMAM has increased by 49.05% in the first quarter. The company now owns 11,304,573 shares of the stock, with a value of $72.69 million, following the purchase of 3,720,084 additional shares during the last quarter. Cormorant Asset Management LP made another increased to its shares in AMAM during the first quarter, upping its stake by 263.81%. During the last quarter, the company picked up 6,163,611 additional shares for a total stake of worth $54.66 million, bringing number of shares owned by the company to 8,500,000.

At the end of the first quarter, Fidelity Management & Research Co decreased its AMAM holdings by -24.87% and now holds 2.7 million AMAM shares valued at $17.34 million with the lessened -0.89 million shares during the period. AMAM shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 49.90% at present.