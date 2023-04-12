The share price of Qudian Inc. (NYSE:QD) rose to $1.20 per share on Tuesday from $1.19. While Qudian Inc. has overperformed by 0.84%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, QD rose by 0.84%, with highs and lows ranging from $2.18 to $0.69, whereas the simple moving average jumped by 14.72% in the last 200 days.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



According a new report published by BloombergNEF on investment in the energy transition, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

On June 04, 2020, Citigroup Downgraded Qudian Inc. (NYSE: QD) to Sell. A report published by Nomura on January 22, 2020, Downgraded its rating to ‘Reduce’ for QD. Macquarie November 20, 2019d its ‘Neutral’ rating to ‘Underperform’ for QD, as published in its report on November 20, 2019. Nomura also rated the stock as ‘Neutral’.

Analysis of Qudian Inc. (QD)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter decrease in sales is -57.70%, showing a negative trend in the upcoming months.

To gain a thorough understanding of Qudian Inc.’s future performance, several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques can be used, with equity being among the most crucial. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of -3.00% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 18.90, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

It is also very valuable to look at average volume as an indicator of volatility for a stock, and QD is recording an average volume of 817.51K. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 5.34%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 3.81%, with a gain of 0.84% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $1.10, showing decline from the present price of $1.20, which can serve as yet another indication of whether QD is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Qudian Inc. Shares?

The number of employees owning shares of the company should also be considered in addition to the fundamentals. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 1.60%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 19.00% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in QD shares?

The recent increase in stakes in QD appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. Acadian Asset Management LLC’s position in QD has decreased by -3.19% in the first quarter. The company now owns 6,648,100 shares of the stock, with a value of $7.18 million, following the sale of -219,068 additional shares during the last quarter. Yong Rong made another decreased to its shares in QD during the first quarter, downing its stake by -39.56%. During the last quarter, the company dropped down -3,008,741 additional shares for a total stake of worth $4.96 million, bringing number of shares owned by the company to 4,596,259.

During the first quarter, Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC subtracted a -1,345,364 position in QD. SG Americas Securities LLC sold an additional 19701.0 shares in the last quarter, decreasing its holdings by -1.24%, now holding 1.58 million shares worth $1.7 million. At the end of the first quarter, Morgan Stanley & Co. LLC increased its QD holdings by 6.54% and now holds 1.35 million QD shares valued at $1.46 million with the added 82762.0 shares during the period. QD shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 19.00% at present.