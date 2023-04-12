The share price of ZimVie Inc. (NASDAQ:ZIMV) rose to $8.13 per share on Tuesday from $7.72. While ZimVie Inc. has overperformed by 5.31%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, ZIMV fell by -65.02%, with highs and lows ranging from $28.94 to $5.05, whereas the simple moving average fell by -27.66% in the last 200 days.

On December 21, 2022, Barclays started tracking ZimVie Inc. (NASDAQ: ZIMV) recommending Underweight. A report published by JP Morgan on June 17, 2022, Initiated its previous ‘Neutral’ rating for ZIMV.

Analysis of ZimVie Inc. (ZIMV)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter decrease in sales is -12.40%, showing a negative trend in the upcoming months.

To gain a thorough understanding of ZimVie Inc.’s future performance, several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques can be used, with equity being among the most crucial. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of -8.30% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 1.40, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

It is also very valuable to look at average volume as an indicator of volatility for a stock, and ZIMV is recording an average volume of 825.42K. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 6.90%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 4.72%, with a gain of 12.76% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $7.00, showing decline from the present price of $8.13, which can serve as yet another indication of whether ZIMV is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze ZimVie Inc. Shares?

The number of employees owning shares of the company should also be considered in addition to the fundamentals. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 0.10%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 76.30% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in ZIMV shares?

The recent increase in stakes in ZIMV appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. Camber Capital Management LP’s position in ZIMV has increased by 25.00% in the first quarter. The company now owns 3,250,000 shares of the stock, with a value of $36.98 million, following the purchase of 650,000 additional shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Fund Advisors made another decreased to its shares in ZIMV during the first quarter, downing its stake by -4.13%. During the last quarter, the company picked up -128,281 additional shares for a total stake of worth $33.91 million, bringing number of shares owned by the company to 2,979,629.

During the first quarter, The Vanguard Group, Inc. added a 184,265 position in ZIMV. Millennium Management LLC purchased an additional 1.0 million shares in the last quarter, increasing its holdings by 209.54%, now holding 1.48 million shares worth $16.82 million. At the end of the first quarter, Balyasny Asset Management LP increased its ZIMV holdings by 3.39% and now holds 1.21 million ZIMV shares valued at $13.77 million with the added 39684.0 shares during the period. ZIMV shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 76.30% at present.