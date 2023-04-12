As of Tuesday, Ivanhoe Electric Inc.’s (AMEX:IE) stock closed at $10.82, up from $10.74 the previous day. While Ivanhoe Electric Inc. has overperformed by 0.74%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



According a new report published by BloombergNEF on investment in the energy transition, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

On December 22, 2022, Scotiabank started tracking Ivanhoe Electric Inc. (AMEX: IE) recommending Sector Perform. A report published by Raymond James on September 28, 2022, Initiated its previous ‘Outperform’ rating for IE. JP Morgan also rated IE shares as ‘Neutral’, setting a target price of $12 on the company’s shares in an initiating report dated August 18, 2022. Jefferies Initiated an Buy rating on July 25, 2022, and assigned a price target of $13.50. BMO Capital Markets initiated its ‘Outperform’ rating for IE, as published in its report on July 25, 2022.

Analysis of Ivanhoe Electric Inc. (IE)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter decrease in sales is -50.00%, showing a negative trend in the upcoming months.

One of the most important indicators of Ivanhoe Electric Inc.’s future performance is equity, which can be evaluated using several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of -80.90% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 8.30, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

For any stock, average volume can also provide valuable insight into volatility, and IE is recording 412.17K average volume. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 6.00%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 4.25%, with a loss of -8.15% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $17.25, showing growth from the present price of $10.82, which can serve as yet another indication of whether IE is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Ivanhoe Electric Inc. Shares?

Along with the fundamentals, it is also important to consider how many employees own shares of the company. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 21.40%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 35.80% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in IE shares?

The recent increase in stakes in IE appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. The company now owns 8,598,909 shares of the stock, with a value of $129.24 million, following the purchase of 164 additional shares during the last quarter. SailingStone Capital Partners LLC made another increased to its shares in IE during the first quarter, upping its stake by 1.00%.

IE shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 35.80% at present.