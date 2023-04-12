As of Tuesday, LiveOne Inc.’s (NASDAQ:LVO) stock closed at $1.37, down from $1.40 the previous day. While LiveOne Inc. has underperformed by -2.14%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, LVO rose by 37.00%, with highs and lows ranging from $1.56 to $0.48, whereas the simple moving average jumped by 51.64% in the last 200 days.

Analysis of LiveOne Inc. (LVO)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter decrease in sales is -17.00%, showing a negative trend in the upcoming months.

One of the most important indicators of LiveOne Inc.’s future performance is equity, which can be evaluated using several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of 124.60% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 0.50, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

For any stock, average volume can also provide valuable insight into volatility, and LVO is recording 334.98K average volume. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 14.31%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 13.46%, with a gain of 11.38% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $4.58, showing growth from the present price of $1.37, which can serve as yet another indication of whether LVO is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze LiveOne Inc. Shares?

Along with the fundamentals, it is also important to consider how many employees own shares of the company. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 2.50%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 23.50% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in LVO shares?

The recent increase in stakes in LVO appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. Trinad Management LLC’s position in LVO has increased by 1.14% in the first quarter. The company now owns 17,813,714 shares of the stock, with a value of $17.26 million, following the purchase of 200,000 additional shares during the last quarter. Fidelity Management & Research Co made another decreased to its shares in LVO during the first quarter, downing its stake by -0.41%. During the last quarter, the company picked up -28,677 additional shares for a total stake of worth $6.69 million, bringing number of shares owned by the company to 6,903,364.

During the first quarter, The Vanguard Group, Inc. added a 833 position in LVO. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management, purchased an additional 13350.0 shares in the last quarter, increasing its holdings by 1.26%, now holding 1.07 million shares worth $1.04 million. At the end of the first quarter, BlackRock Fund Advisors decreased its LVO holdings by -0.11% and now holds 1.04 million LVO shares valued at $1.01 million with the lessened 1147.0 shares during the period. LVO shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 23.50% at present.