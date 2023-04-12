Within its last year performance, QNCX fell by -73.10%, with highs and lows ranging from $5.50 to $0.54, whereas the simple moving average jumped by 18.11% in the last 200 days.

Analysis of Quince Therapeutics Inc. (QNCX)

In order to gain a clear picture of Quince Therapeutics Inc.’s future performance, a variety of well-rounded analysis and research techniques can be applied, with equity being the most critical. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of -48.80% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 30.50, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

An average volume of 2.35M can be a very valuable indicator of volatility for QNCX stock. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 8.35%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 10.26%, with a loss of -14.12% over the past seven days.

How Do You Analyze Quince Therapeutics Inc. Shares?

In addition to the fundamentals, you should also consider how many employees own shares in the company. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 0.10%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 26.00% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in QNCX shares?

The recent increase in stakes in QNCX appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. The company now owns 3,620,000 shares of the stock, with a value of $3.36 million, following the purchase of 3,620,000 additional shares during the last quarter. EPIQ Capital Group LLC made another decreased to its shares in QNCX during the first quarter, downing its stake by -48.65%. During the last quarter, the company dropped down -1,000,478 additional shares for a total stake of worth $0.98 million, bringing number of shares owned by the company to 1,056,191.

During the first quarter, The Vanguard Group, Inc. subtracted a -18,615 position in QNCX. Millennium Management LLC purchased an additional 0.14 million shares in the last quarter, increasing its holdings by 30.09%, now holding 0.6 million shares worth $0.55 million. At the end of the first quarter, Two Sigma Investments LP decreased its QNCX holdings by -6.08% and now holds 0.47 million QNCX shares valued at $0.43 million with the lessened 30245.0 shares during the period. QNCX shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 26.00% at present.