A share of Fisker Inc. (NYSE:FSR) closed at $5.62 per share on Tuesday, up from $5.51 day before. While Fisker Inc. has overperformed by 2.00%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, FSR fell by -57.03%, with highs and lows ranging from $12.87 to $5.28, whereas the simple moving average fell by -27.73% in the last 200 days.

On February 28, 2023, Needham started tracking Fisker Inc. (NYSE: FSR) recommending Hold. A report published by Barclays on February 15, 2023, Initiated its previous ‘Underweight’ rating for FSR. Morgan Stanley also Downgraded FSR shares as ‘Underweight’, setting a target price of $4 on the company’s shares in a report dated January 25, 2023. Evercore ISI Initiated an Outperform rating on November 30, 2022, and assigned a price target of $15. RBC Capital Mkts November 03, 2022d its ‘Outperform’ rating to ‘Sector Perform’ for FSR, as published in its report on November 03, 2022. Needham’s report from October 20, 2022 suggests a price prediction of $10 for FSR shares, giving the stock a ‘Buy’ rating. Needham also rated the stock as ‘Buy’.

Analysis of Fisker Inc. (FSR)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 646.30%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

Fisker Inc.’s future performance can be predicted by a variety of well-rounded types of analysis and research, with equity being one of the most crucial ones. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of -92.50% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 2.50, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

For any stock, average volume can be an extremely valuable indicator of volatility, and FSR is registering an average volume of 7.53M. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 5.21%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 4.97%, with a loss of -5.70% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $12.00, showing growth from the present price of $5.62, which can serve as yet another indication of whether FSR is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Fisker Inc. Shares?

Besides checking the fundamentals, you should also know how many employees own shares in the company. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 1.40%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 47.20% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in FSR shares?

The recent increase in stakes in FSR appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. FifthDelta Ltd.’s position in FSR has increased by 2.06% in the first quarter. The company now owns 17,937,500 shares of the stock, with a value of $133.28 million, following the purchase of 361,831 additional shares during the last quarter. The Vanguard Group, Inc. made another increased to its shares in FSR during the first quarter, upping its stake by 11.40%. During the last quarter, the company picked up 1,520,236 additional shares for a total stake of worth $110.37 million, bringing number of shares owned by the company to 14,854,281.

During the first quarter, BlackRock Fund Advisors added a 2,058,823 position in FSR. Moore Capital Management LP purchased an additional 1.4 million shares in the last quarter, increasing its holdings by 19.49%, now holding 8.58 million shares worth $63.78 million. At the end of the first quarter, BNP Paribas Asset Management UK L increased its FSR holdings by 21.00% and now holds 6.11 million FSR shares valued at $45.42 million with the added 1.06 million shares during the period. FSR shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 47.20% at present.