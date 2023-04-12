A share of D-Market Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret A.S. (NASDAQ:HEPS) closed at $1.15 per share on Tuesday, down from $1.20 day before. While D-Market Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret A.S. has underperformed by -4.17%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, HEPS fell by -47.73%, with highs and lows ranging from $2.26 to $0.59, whereas the simple moving average jumped by 29.15% in the last 200 days.

On August 31, 2021, BofA Securities Downgraded D-Market Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret A.S. (NASDAQ: HEPS) to Neutral. A report published by HSBC Securities on August 04, 2021, Initiated its previous ‘Buy’ rating for HEPS. Morgan Stanley also rated HEPS shares as ‘Equal-Weight’, setting a target price of $15 on the company’s shares in an initiating report dated July 27, 2021. JP Morgan Initiated an Overweight rating on July 27, 2021, and assigned a price target of $16.40. Goldman initiated its ‘Buy’ rating for HEPS, as published in its report on July 27, 2021.

Analysis of D-Market Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret A.S. (HEPS)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 6.90%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

D-Market Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret A.S.’s future performance can be predicted by a variety of well-rounded types of analysis and research, with equity being one of the most crucial ones. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of -104.30% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 0.80, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

For any stock, average volume can be an extremely valuable indicator of volatility, and HEPS is registering an average volume of 760.69K. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 10.63%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 9.15%, with a gain of 4.55% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $2.77, showing growth from the present price of $1.15, which can serve as yet another indication of whether HEPS is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze D-Market Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret A.S. Shares?

Besides checking the fundamentals, you should also know how many employees own shares in the company. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 76.47%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 14.20% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in HEPS shares?

The recent increase in stakes in HEPS appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. Hosking Partners LLP’s position in HEPS has increased by 1.25% in the first quarter. The company now owns 6,087,312 shares of the stock, with a value of $5.41 million, following the purchase of 75,203 additional shares during the last quarter. Must Asset Management Inc. made another decreased to its shares in HEPS during the first quarter, downing its stake by -15.55%. During the last quarter, the company picked up -1,093,501 additional shares for a total stake of worth $5.28 million, bringing number of shares owned by the company to 5,940,753.

At the end of the first quarter, Genesis Investment Management LLP decreased its HEPS holdings by -85.09% and now holds 1.18 million HEPS shares valued at $1.05 million with the lessened -6.72 million shares during the period. HEPS shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 14.20% at present.