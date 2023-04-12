StoneCo Ltd. (NASDAQ:STNE) closed Tuesday at $10.18 per share, up from $9.07 a day earlier. While StoneCo Ltd. has overperformed by 12.24%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, STNE fell by -9.51%, with highs and lows ranging from $12.63 to $6.81, whereas the simple moving average jumped by 3.80% in the last 200 days.

On December 07, 2022, Morgan Stanley Downgraded StoneCo Ltd. (NASDAQ: STNE) to Equal-Weight. A report published by Goldman on December 01, 2022, Upgraded its rating to ‘Neutral’ for STNE. Evercore ISI also Upgraded STNE shares as ‘Outperform’, setting a target price of $16 on the company’s shares in a report dated November 28, 2022. Goldman September 06, 2022d the rating to Sell on September 06, 2022, and set its price target from $9.80 to $7.80. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated its ‘Overweight’ rating for STNE, as published in its report on April 08, 2022. Citigroup’s report from March 18, 2022 suggests a price prediction of $15 for STNE shares, giving the stock a ‘Buy’ rating. Evercore ISI also rated the stock as ‘In-line’.

Analysis of StoneCo Ltd. (STNE)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter decrease in sales is -18.50%, showing a negative trend in the upcoming months.

There are several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques that can be used to gain a clear view of StoneCo Ltd.’s future performance, with equity being one of the most critical indicators. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 1.20, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

As an indicator of volatility for any stock, average volume can also be very valuable, and STNE is recording an average volume of 5.07M. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 5.85%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 5.56%, with a gain of 10.29% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $12.15, showing growth from the present price of $10.18, which can serve as yet another indication of whether STNE is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze StoneCo Ltd. Shares?

Apart from looking at the fundamentals, you should also pay attention to the number of company employees who own shares. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 1.63%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 68.60% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in STNE shares?

The recent increase in stakes in STNE appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. The company now owns 25,339,276 shares of the stock, with a value of $215.64 million, following the purchase of 25,339,276 additional shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Fund Advisors made another increased to its shares in STNE during the first quarter, upping its stake by 16.17%. During the last quarter, the company picked up 2,146,908 additional shares for a total stake of worth $131.23 million, bringing number of shares owned by the company to 15,420,265.

At the end of the first quarter, Fidelity Management & Research Co increased its STNE holdings by 21.18% and now holds 9.7 million STNE shares valued at $82.51 million with the added 1.69 million shares during the period. STNE shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 68.60% at present.