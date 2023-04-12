In Tuesday’s session, DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG) marked $18.75 per share, up from $18.34 in the previous session. While DraftKings Inc. has overperformed by 2.24%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, DKNG rose by 9.01%, with highs and lows ranging from $21.62 to $9.77, whereas the simple moving average jumped by 21.15% in the last 200 days.

On March 07, 2023, Argus Upgraded DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ: DKNG) to Buy. A report published by BTIG Research on February 17, 2023, Upgraded its rating to ‘Buy’ for DKNG. ROTH MKM also Downgraded DKNG shares as ‘Sell’, setting a target price of $15 on the company’s shares in a report dated February 09, 2023. Stifel initiated its ‘Hold’ rating for DKNG, as published in its report on January 24, 2023. ROTH Capital’s report from December 12, 2022 suggests a price prediction of $15 for DKNG shares, giving the stock a ‘Neutral’ rating. JP Morgan also rated the stock as ‘Underweight’.

Analysis of DraftKings Inc. (DKNG)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 80.70%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

DraftKings Inc.’s future performance can be determined with the help of several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques, with equity being one of the most influential. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of -93.30% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 1.70, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

The average volume for any stock is also a very valuable indicator of volatility, and DKNG has an average volume of 13.14M. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 4.93%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 4.25%, with a loss of -1.52% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $24.14, showing growth from the present price of $18.75, which can serve as yet another indication of whether DKNG is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze DraftKings Inc. Shares?

In addition to analyzing the fundamentals, it is also important to look at how many company employees own stock. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 2.10%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 58.20% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in DKNG shares?

The recent increase in stakes in DKNG appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. The Vanguard Group, Inc.’s position in DKNG has increased by 1.79% in the first quarter. The company now owns 34,733,665 shares of the stock, with a value of $655.08 million, following the purchase of 611,126 additional shares during the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC made another increased to its shares in DKNG during the first quarter, upping its stake by 1.31%. During the last quarter, the company picked up 324,690 additional shares for a total stake of worth $472.11 million, bringing number of shares owned by the company to 25,032,084.

During the first quarter, Capital Research & Management Co added a 1,006,321 position in DKNG. Nikko Asset Management Americas, purchased an additional 0.8 million shares in the last quarter, increasing its holdings by 6.06%, now holding 13.99 million shares worth $263.89 million. At the end of the first quarter, BlackRock Fund Advisors increased its DKNG holdings by 12.25% and now holds 13.9 million DKNG shares valued at $262.19 million with the added 1.52 million shares during the period. DKNG shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 58.20% at present.