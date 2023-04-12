Athira Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:ATHA) marked $2.52 per share on Tuesday, up from a previous closing price of $2.43. While Athira Pharma Inc. has overperformed by 3.70%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, ATHA fell by -79.39%, with highs and lows ranging from $12.57 to $2.22, whereas the simple moving average fell by -22.26% in the last 200 days.

On October 17, 2022, JMP Securities Upgraded Athira Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ: ATHA) to Mkt Outperform. A report published by Mizuho on July 07, 2022, Initiated its previous ‘Buy’ rating for ATHA. Stifel also Downgraded ATHA shares as ‘Hold’, setting a target price of $5 on the company’s shares in a report dated June 23, 2022. Jefferies June 23, 2022d its ‘Buy’ rating to ‘Hold’ for ATHA, as published in its report on June 23, 2022. BTIG Research’s report from May 10, 2022 suggests a price prediction of $33 for ATHA shares, giving the stock a ‘Buy’ rating. Berenberg also rated the stock as ‘Buy’.

Analysis of Athira Pharma Inc. (ATHA)

In order to gain a clear picture of Athira Pharma Inc.’s future performance, a variety of well-rounded analysis and research techniques can be applied, with equity being the most critical. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of -35.40% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 9.70, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

An average volume of 313.83K can be a very valuable indicator of volatility for ATHA stock. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $7.83, showing growth from the present price of $2.52, which can serve as yet another indication of whether ATHA is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Athira Pharma Inc. Shares?

In addition to the fundamentals, you should also consider how many employees own shares in the company. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 1.10%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 64.50% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in ATHA shares?

The recent increase in stakes in ATHA appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. BlackRock Fund Advisors made another decreased to its shares in ATHA during the first quarter, downing its stake by -4.26%. During the last quarter, the company picked up -95,961 additional shares for a total stake of worth $6.64 million, bringing number of shares owned by the company to 2,156,897.

During the first quarter, RA Capital Management LP added a 3,300 position in ATHA. Baker Bros. Advisors LP purchased an additional 0.84 million shares in the last quarter, increasing its holdings by 80.61%, now holding 1.88 million shares worth $5.79 million. ATHA shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 64.50% at present.