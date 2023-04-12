Within its last year performance, LBRT fell by -11.29%, with highs and lows ranging from $20.05 to $10.71, whereas the simple moving average fell by -8.19% in the last 200 days.

On January 17, 2023, Citigroup Downgraded Liberty Energy Inc. (NYSE: LBRT) to Neutral. A report published by Wells Fargo on October 26, 2022, Upgraded its rating to ‘Overweight’ for LBRT. RBC Capital Mkts also Upgraded LBRT shares as ‘Outperform’, setting a target price of $25 on the company’s shares in a report dated July 27, 2022. Wells Fargo March 31, 2022d the rating to Equal Weight on March 31, 2022, and set its price target from $14 to $15. BofA Securities March 11, 2022d its ‘Neutral’ rating to ‘Buy’ for LBRT, as published in its report on March 11, 2022. Wells Fargo’s report from January 05, 2022 suggests a price prediction of $14 for LBRT shares, giving the stock a ‘Overweight’ rating. Citigroup also rated the stock as ‘Buy’.

Analysis of Liberty Energy Inc. (LBRT)

The current dividend for LBRT investors is set at $0.20 per share, indicating investors will get a return regardless of how the company performs over the next quarter. Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 79.30%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

There are several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques that can be used to gain a clear view of Liberty Energy Inc.’s future performance, with equity being one of the most critical indicators. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of 29.30% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 1.10, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

As an indicator of volatility for any stock, average volume can also be very valuable, and LBRT is recording an average volume of 3.36M. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 5.38%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 3.60%, with a loss of -1.32% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $21.50, showing growth from the present price of $13.44, which can serve as yet another indication of whether LBRT is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Liberty Energy Inc. Shares?

Liberty Energy Inc. (LBRT) is based in the USA and is one of the most prominent companies operating in the Oil & Gas Equipment & Services market. When comparing Liberty Energy Inc. shares with other companies under Energy, the P/E value is an influential factor to note. This is because it represents an indication of the future growth of the company in terms of investors’ expectations. Ultimately, the value of the latter should demonstrate steady, rapid growth, which is an accurate measure of the company’s progress. In addition to the value of 6.33, there is a growth in quarterly earnings of 369.50%.

Apart from looking at the fundamentals, you should also pay attention to the number of company employees who own shares. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 2.40%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 87.70% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in LBRT shares?

The recent increase in stakes in LBRT appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. Fidelity Management & Research Co’s position in LBRT has decreased by -8.72% in the first quarter. The company now owns 21,579,949 shares of the stock, with a value of $329.09 million, following the sale of -2,060,370 additional shares during the last quarter. The Vanguard Group, Inc. made another increased to its shares in LBRT during the first quarter, upping its stake by 5.92%. During the last quarter, the company dropped down 982,570 additional shares for a total stake of worth $267.9 million, bringing number of shares owned by the company to 17,567,333.

During the first quarter, T. Rowe Price Investment Manageme subtracted a -7,843 position in LBRT. BlackRock Fund Advisors purchased an additional 1.99 million shares in the last quarter, increasing its holdings by 24.34%, now holding 10.18 million shares worth $155.2 million. At the end of the first quarter, Van Eck Associates Corp. decreased its LBRT holdings by -10.73% and now holds 6.93 million LBRT shares valued at $105.72 million with the lessened -0.83 million shares during the period. LBRT shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 87.70% at present.