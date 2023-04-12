In Tuesday’s session, Columbia Banking System Inc. (NASDAQ:COLB) marked $22.22 per share, up from $21.87 in the previous session. While Columbia Banking System Inc. has overperformed by 1.60%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, COLB fell by -25.96%, with highs and lows ranging from $35.53 to $19.59, whereas the simple moving average fell by -25.06% in the last 200 days.

On April 06, 2023, Raymond James Upgraded Columbia Banking System Inc. (NASDAQ: COLB) to Strong Buy. A report published by Keefe Bruyette on April 06, 2023, Upgraded its rating to ‘Outperform’ for COLB. Piper Sandler also Upgraded COLB shares as ‘Overweight’, setting a target price of $32 on the company’s shares in a report dated March 17, 2023. UBS Initiated an Neutral rating on March 15, 2023, and assigned a price target of $23. Truist initiated its ‘Hold’ rating for COLB, as published in its report on March 02, 2023. Wells Fargo’s report from March 01, 2023 suggests a price prediction of $37 for COLB shares, giving the stock a ‘Overweight’ rating. Keefe Bruyette also rated the stock as ‘Mkt Perform’.

Analysis of Columbia Banking System Inc. (COLB)

With COLB’s current dividend of $1.20 per share, investors can expect to earn a return regardless of performance. Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 21.70%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

Columbia Banking System Inc.’s future performance can be determined with the help of several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques, with equity being one of the most influential. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of 11.20% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment.

The average volume for any stock is also a very valuable indicator of volatility, and COLB has an average volume of 2.88M. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 5.29%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 3.89%, with a gain of 5.66% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $29.30, showing growth from the present price of $22.22, which can serve as yet another indication of whether COLB is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Columbia Banking System Inc. Shares?

Banks – Regional giant Columbia Banking System Inc. (COLB) is based in the USA and is one of the largest companies in the market. When comparing Columbia Banking System Inc. shares with other companies under Financial, the P/E value is an influential factor to note. This is because it represents an indication of the future growth of the company in terms of investors’ expectations. Ultimately, the value of the latter should demonstrate steady, rapid growth, which is an accurate measure of the company’s progress. In addition to the value of 6.95, there is a growth in quarterly earnings of 60.00%.

In addition to analyzing the fundamentals, it is also important to look at how many company employees own stock. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 0.10%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 41.30% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in COLB shares?

The recent increase in stakes in COLB appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. BlackRock Fund Advisors’s position in COLB has decreased by -1.80% in the first quarter. The company now owns 10,685,191 shares of the stock, with a value of $317.67 million, following the sale of -196,047 additional shares during the last quarter. The Vanguard Group, Inc. made another increased to its shares in COLB during the first quarter, upping its stake by 1.58%. During the last quarter, the company picked up 145,292 additional shares for a total stake of worth $277.42 million, bringing number of shares owned by the company to 9,331,387.

During the first quarter, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP added a 146,270 position in COLB. SSgA Funds Management, Inc. purchased an additional 25270.0 shares in the last quarter, increasing its holdings by 0.53%, now holding 4.76 million shares worth $141.52 million. COLB shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 41.30% at present.