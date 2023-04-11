Zuora Inc. (NYSE:ZUO) marked $9.05 per share on Monday, down from a previous closing price of $9.13. While Zuora Inc. has underperformed by -0.88%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, ZUO fell by -36.04%, with highs and lows ranging from $14.57 to $5.45, whereas the simple moving average jumped by 11.76% in the last 200 days.

On January 31, 2023, Lake Street started tracking Zuora Inc. (NYSE: ZUO) recommending Buy. A report published by Goldman on October 21, 2022, Initiated its previous ‘Neutral’ rating for ZUO. Needham also Upgraded ZUO shares as ‘Buy’, setting a target price of $24 on the company’s shares in a report dated October 11, 2021. Morgan Stanley October 01, 2021d the rating to Equal-Weight on October 01, 2021, and set its price target from $13 to $18. Craig Hallum initiated its ‘Buy’ rating for ZUO, as published in its report on September 30, 2021. Berenberg’s report from April 08, 2021 suggests a price prediction of $20 for ZUO shares, giving the stock a ‘Buy’ rating. Northland Capital also rated the stock as ‘Market Perform’.

Analysis of Zuora Inc. (ZUO)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 13.60%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

In order to gain a clear picture of Zuora Inc.’s future performance, a variety of well-rounded analysis and research techniques can be applied, with equity being the most critical. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of -119.50% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 1.70, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

An average volume of 1.14M can be a very valuable indicator of volatility for ZUO stock. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 4.49%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 4.98%, with a loss of -8.40% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $12.71, showing growth from the present price of $9.05, which can serve as yet another indication of whether ZUO is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Zuora Inc. Shares?

In addition to the fundamentals, you should also consider how many employees own shares in the company. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 0.60%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 75.00% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in ZUO shares?

The recent increase in stakes in ZUO appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. The Vanguard Group, Inc.’s position in ZUO has increased by 4.27% in the first quarter. The company now owns 12,371,942 shares of the stock, with a value of $104.79 million, following the purchase of 506,325 additional shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Fund Advisors made another increased to its shares in ZUO during the first quarter, upping its stake by 13.17%. During the last quarter, the company picked up 944,976 additional shares for a total stake of worth $68.78 million, bringing number of shares owned by the company to 8,120,457.

During the first quarter, Praesidium Investment Management added a 2,342,013 position in ZUO. Baillie Gifford & Co. purchased an additional 0.23 million shares in the last quarter, increasing its holdings by 4.77%, now holding 5.12 million shares worth $43.35 million. At the end of the first quarter, Newton Investment Management Nort decreased its ZUO holdings by -2.54% and now holds 4.34 million ZUO shares valued at $36.8 million with the lessened -0.11 million shares during the period. ZUO shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 75.00% at present.