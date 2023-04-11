Currently, Seres Therapeutics Inc.’s (MCRB) stock is trading at $5.92, marking a gain of 4.40% from last night’s close. At this price, the stock is -37.62% below its 52-week high of $9.49 and 136.78% above its 52-week low of $2.50. Based on the past 30-day period, the stock price is -6.52% below the high and +14.11% above the low.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



According a new report published by BloombergNEF on investment in the energy transition, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

The 200-day Simple moving average is often placed more emphasis on by traders because of daily price changes. Investors will use the SMA-200 in different situations in trading activity as a key indicator to determine their support and resistance levels, and at the moment, MCRB’s SMA-200 is $5.68.

As well, it is important to consider MCRB stock ratios such as price-to-sales, which is currently 97.89.MCRB’s price to book ratio for the most recent quarter was 63.00, resulting in an 3.83 price to cash per share for the period.

How does Seres Therapeutics Inc. (MCRB) stock rate among analysts? Buy, sell, or hold?

The key to trading is to concentrate on the future rather than on the past. During uncertain times, it can be hard to make decisions. The analysts who understand how a market works are usually the most accurate at forecasting its future. Currently, there are 6 brokerage firms that recommend the stock as a Strong Buy. The ratings are commonly aggregated into a single number between 1 and 5. Buy or strong buy is scored 5, outperform is scored 4, hold is scored 3, underperform is scored 2 and strong sell is 1. Using a scale of 1-5, the current average recommendation is 5.00 in simple terms.

Seres Therapeutics Inc. (MCRB): Earnings History

If we examine Seres Therapeutics Inc.’s recent earnings history, in the last quarter ended on 9/29/2022, it posted adjusted earnings per share of -$0.49, beating the consensus of -$0.47. In other words, it beat the consensus by -$0.02, resulting in a -4.30% surprise. In the 3 months period before the previous quarter which was closed on 9/29/2022, the stock recorded adjusted earnings per share of -$0.49 in contrast with the Outlook of -$0.47. That was a difference of -$0.02 and a surprise of -4.30%.

Seres Therapeutics Inc. (MCRB): Earnings History

Most analysts expect public companies to report earnings and revenue in line with their projections, but sometimes these figures vary from what they actually expected. In the current quarter, the company had earnings predictions made by 4 different analysts, who are expecting earnings to fall in between the range of -0.48 and -0.56 with an average Earnings Estimate of -0.52 which is in contrast with the last year earnings estimate of -0.61 and also replicates 14.75% growth rate year over year.

Seres Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: MCRB) Ownership Details

I will give a breakdown of the key shareholders in Seres Therapeutics Inc. (MCRB). Recent figures show that the company’s insiders hold 6.67% of shares. A total of 193 institutional investors hold shares in the company, making 86.71% of its stock and 92.91% of its float.

Sep 29, 2022, it was reported that the Company’s largest institutional holder is Flagship Pioneering Inc. holding total of 23.12 million shares that make 18.55% of the company’s total number of shares and are currently priced at 148.41 million.

The securities firm FMR, LLC holds 18.61 million shares of MCRB, making it the second largest institutional shareholder. Taking this into account, the holding percentage comes to 14.94%, and the holding percentage of shares is valued at 119.48 million.

An overview of Seres Therapeutics Inc.’s technicals

In order to learn about trade movements and investor behavior, it is best to analyze the short, medium, and long term technical indicators along with the average volume of a stock. A 20-day average of the stock’s daily volume suggests Seres Therapeutics Inc. (MCRB) traded 1,330,504 shares per day, with a moving average of $5.69 and price change of +0.57. With the moving average of $5.47 and a price change of +0.41, about 1,090,096 shares changed hands on average over the past 50 days. Finally, MCRB’s 100-day average volume is 896,649 shares, alongside a moving average of $5.70 and a price change of -1.20.