A share of Veris Residential Inc. (NYSE:VRE) closed at $15.82 per share on Monday, up from $15.70 day before. While Veris Residential Inc. has overperformed by 0.76%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, VRE fell by -8.98%, with highs and lows ranging from $17.69 to $10.22, whereas the simple moving average jumped by 7.95% in the last 200 days.

On November 14, 2022, BofA Securities Upgraded Veris Residential Inc. (NYSE: VRE) to Neutral.

Analysis of Veris Residential Inc. (VRE)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter decrease in sales is -0.90%, showing a negative trend in the upcoming months.

Veris Residential Inc.’s future performance can be predicted by a variety of well-rounded types of analysis and research, with equity being one of the most crucial ones. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of -4.60% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment.

For any stock, average volume can be an extremely valuable indicator of volatility, and VRE is registering an average volume of 677.84K. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 3.80%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 4.64%, with a gain of 8.06% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $17.17, showing growth from the present price of $15.82, which can serve as yet another indication of whether VRE is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Veris Residential Inc. Shares?

Besides checking the fundamentals, you should also know how many employees own shares in the company. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 0.20%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 96.60% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in VRE shares?

The recent increase in stakes in VRE appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. BlackRock Fund Advisors’s position in VRE has increased by 1.08% in the first quarter. The company now owns 13,498,906 shares of the stock, with a value of $217.87 million, following the purchase of 143,839 additional shares during the last quarter. The Vanguard Group, Inc. made another increased to its shares in VRE during the first quarter, upping its stake by 5.25%.

At the end of the first quarter, SSgA Funds Management, Inc. decreased its VRE holdings by -1.26% and now holds 5.19 million VRE shares valued at $83.83 million with the lessened 66247.0 shares during the period. VRE shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 96.60% at present.