Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG) closed Monday at $9.36 per share, up from $9.27 a day earlier. While Plug Power Inc. has overperformed by 0.97%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, PLUG fell by -66.91%, with highs and lows ranging from $31.56 to $9.24, whereas the simple moving average fell by -47.68% in the last 200 days.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



According a new report published by BloombergNEF on investment in the energy transition, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

On April 03, 2023, Morgan Stanley Downgraded Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ: PLUG) to Equal-Weight. A report published by UBS on December 14, 2022, Initiated its previous ‘Buy’ rating for PLUG. Canaccord Genuity also rated PLUG shares as ‘Hold’, setting a target price of $16 on the company’s shares in an initiating report dated October 21, 2022. Jefferies Initiated an Buy rating on October 19, 2022, and assigned a price target of $28. Northland Capital initiated its ‘Market Perform’ rating for PLUG, as published in its report on August 02, 2022. KeyBanc Capital Markets’s report from June 30, 2022 suggests a price prediction of $30 for PLUG shares, giving the stock a ‘Overweight’ rating. Piper Sandler also rated the stock as ‘Neutral’.

Analysis of Plug Power Inc. (PLUG)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 36.30%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

There are several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques that can be used to gain a clear view of Plug Power Inc.’s future performance, with equity being one of the most critical indicators. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of -16.90% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 4.20, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

As an indicator of volatility for any stock, average volume can also be very valuable, and PLUG is recording an average volume of 18.31M. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 6.85%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 7.66%, with a loss of -20.14% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $22.12, showing growth from the present price of $9.36, which can serve as yet another indication of whether PLUG is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Plug Power Inc. Shares?

Apart from looking at the fundamentals, you should also pay attention to the number of company employees who own shares. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 0.80%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 59.70% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in PLUG shares?

The recent increase in stakes in PLUG appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. The Vanguard Group, Inc.’s position in PLUG has increased by 1.71% in the first quarter. The company now owns 50,755,421 shares of the stock, with a value of $754.73 million, following the purchase of 854,676 additional shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Fund Advisors made another decreased to its shares in PLUG during the first quarter, downing its stake by -4.87%. During the last quarter, the company dropped down -1,605,131 additional shares for a total stake of worth $466.12 million, bringing number of shares owned by the company to 31,346,112.

During the first quarter, Voya Investment Management Co. LL subtracted a -619,339 position in PLUG. Norges Bank Investment Management purchased an additional 9.68 million shares in the last quarter, increasing its holdings by 130.89%, now holding 17.07 million shares worth $253.86 million. At the end of the first quarter, BNP Paribas Asset Management UK L increased its PLUG holdings by 71.91% and now holds 16.68 million PLUG shares valued at $248.04 million with the added 6.98 million shares during the period. PLUG shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 59.70% at present.