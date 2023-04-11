A share of Amkor Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:AMKR) closed at $24.48 per share on Monday, up from $24.11 day before. While Amkor Technology Inc. has overperformed by 1.53%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, AMKR rose by 25.15%, with highs and lows ranging from $31.38 to $14.89, whereas the simple moving average jumped by 6.34% in the last 200 days.

On June 30, 2022, DA Davidson started tracking Amkor Technology Inc. (NASDAQ: AMKR) recommending Buy. A report published by Sidoti on December 22, 2021, Initiated its previous ‘Buy’ rating for AMKR. Credit Suisse also Downgraded AMKR shares as ‘Neutral’, setting a target price of $27 on the company’s shares in a report dated October 12, 2021. Credit Suisse April 28, 2020d its ‘Outperform’ rating to ‘Neutral’ for AMKR, as published in its report on April 28, 2020. Sidoti’s report from March 17, 2020 suggests a price prediction of $10 for AMKR shares, giving the stock a ‘Buy’ rating. Credit Suisse also rated the stock as ‘Outperform’.

Analysis of Amkor Technology Inc. (AMKR)

It’s important to note that AMKR shareholders are currently getting $0.30 per share in dividends, so investors will receive a return regardless of how the company performs. Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 10.50%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

Amkor Technology Inc.’s future performance can be predicted by a variety of well-rounded types of analysis and research, with equity being one of the most crucial ones. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of 22.80% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 1.60, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

For any stock, average volume can be an extremely valuable indicator of volatility, and AMKR is registering an average volume of 1.06M. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 3.46%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 3.23%, with a loss of -5.92% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $31.03, showing growth from the present price of $24.48, which can serve as yet another indication of whether AMKR is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Amkor Technology Inc. Shares?

A giant in the Semiconductors market, Amkor Technology Inc. (AMKR) is based in the USA. When comparing Amkor Technology Inc. shares with other companies under Technology, the P/E value is an influential factor to note. This is because it represents an indication of the future growth of the company in terms of investors’ expectations. Ultimately, the value of the latter should demonstrate steady, rapid growth, which is an accurate measure of the company’s progress. In addition to the value of 7.87, there is a growth in quarterly earnings of -24.40%.

Besides checking the fundamentals, you should also know how many employees own shares in the company. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 6.10%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 39.20% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in AMKR shares?

The recent increase in stakes in AMKR appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s position in AMKR has increased by 0.33% in the first quarter. The company now owns 15,711,184 shares of the stock, with a value of $404.72 million, following the purchase of 51,306 additional shares during the last quarter. The Vanguard Group, Inc. made another increased to its shares in AMKR during the first quarter, upping its stake by 0.40%. During the last quarter, the company picked up 51,652 additional shares for a total stake of worth $331.25 million, bringing number of shares owned by the company to 12,859,065.

During the first quarter, BlackRock Fund Advisors added a 607,514 position in AMKR. LSV Asset Management sold an additional -0.3 million shares in the last quarter, decreasing its holdings by -3.63%, now holding 8.05 million shares worth $207.41 million. At the end of the first quarter, SSgA Funds Management, Inc. decreased its AMKR holdings by -0.09% and now holds 3.42 million AMKR shares valued at $88.1 million with the lessened 3016.0 shares during the period. AMKR shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 39.20% at present.