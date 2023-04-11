In the current trading session, Innovative Eyewear Inc.’s (LUCY) stock is trading at the price of $3.84, a gain of 163.01% over last night’s close. So, the stock is trading at a price that is -45.14% less than its 52-week high of $7.00 and 448.57% better than its 52-week low of $0.70. Based on the past 30-day period, the stock price is -10.56% below the high and +197.01% above the low.

It is also essential to consider LUCY stock ratios like the price-to-sales ratio, which is 13.76 for the last year.LUCY’s price to book ratio for the most recent quarter was 2.65, resulting in an 3.06 price to cash per share for the period.

How does Innovative Eyewear Inc. (LUCY) stock rate among analysts? Buy, sell, or hold?

The key to trading is to concentrate on the future rather than on the past. During uncertain times, it can be hard to make decisions. The analysts who understand how a market works are usually the most accurate at forecasting its future. The ratings are commonly aggregated into a single number between 1 and 5. Buy or strong buy is scored 5, outperform is scored 4, hold is scored 3, underperform is scored 2 and strong sell is 1.

Innovative Eyewear Inc. (NASDAQ: LUCY) Ownership Details

I will give a breakdown of the key shareholders in Innovative Eyewear Inc. (LUCY). Recent figures show that the company’s insiders hold 67.25% of shares. A total of 7 institutional investors hold shares in the company, making 1.74% of its stock and 5.30% of its float.

Dec 30, 2022, it was reported that the Company’s largest institutional holder is Sabby Management, LLC holding total of 75000.0 shares that make 0.97% of the company’s total number of shares and are currently priced at 0.27 million.

The securities firm Citadel Advisors Llc holds 31062.0 shares of LUCY, making it the second largest institutional shareholder. Taking this into account, the holding percentage comes to 0.40%, and the holding percentage of shares is valued at 0.11 million.

An overview of Innovative Eyewear Inc.’s technicals

In order to learn about trade movements and investor behavior, it is best to analyze the short, medium, and long term technical indicators along with the average volume of a stock. A 20-day average of the stock’s daily volume suggests Innovative Eyewear Inc. (LUCY) traded 1,823,672 shares per day, with a moving average of $1.6749 and price change of +2.32. With the moving average of $1.9000 and a price change of +2.55, about 2,538,839 shares changed hands on average over the past 50 days. Finally, LUCY’s 100-day average volume is 1,670,709 shares, alongside a moving average of $1.5269 and a price change of +2.67.