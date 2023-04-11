The share price of Western Digital Corporation (NASDAQ:WDC) rose to $38.04 per share on Monday from $35.15. While Western Digital Corporation has overperformed by 8.22%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, WDC fell by -20.52%, with highs and lows ranging from $63.26 to $29.73, whereas the simple moving average fell by -3.48% in the last 200 days.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



According a new report published by BloombergNEF on investment in the energy transition, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

On March 02, 2023, Raymond James started tracking Western Digital Corporation (NASDAQ: WDC) recommending Outperform. A report published by Mizuho on February 10, 2023, Upgraded its rating to ‘Buy’ for WDC. Exane BNP Paribas also Upgraded WDC shares as ‘Neutral’, setting a target price of $42 on the company’s shares in a report dated January 23, 2023. Goldman December 15, 2022d its ‘Neutral’ rating to ‘Sell’ for WDC, as published in its report on December 15, 2022. Mizuho’s report from September 21, 2022 suggests a price prediction of $40 for WDC shares, giving the stock a ‘Neutral’ rating. Deutsche Bank also rated the stock as ‘Hold’.

Analysis of Western Digital Corporation (WDC)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter decrease in sales is -35.70%, showing a negative trend in the upcoming months.

To gain a thorough understanding of Western Digital Corporation’s future performance, several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques can be used, with equity being among the most crucial. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of -0.80% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 1.10, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

It is also very valuable to look at average volume as an indicator of volatility for a stock, and WDC is recording an average volume of 4.31M. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 3.20%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 3.34%, with a gain of 0.98% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $46.93, showing growth from the present price of $38.04, which can serve as yet another indication of whether WDC is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Western Digital Corporation Shares?

The number of employees owning shares of the company should also be considered in addition to the fundamentals. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 0.70%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 89.60% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in WDC shares?

The recent increase in stakes in WDC appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. The Vanguard Group, Inc.’s position in WDC has increased by 1.91% in the first quarter. The company now owns 36,019,466 shares of the stock, with a value of $1.39 billion, following the purchase of 676,342 additional shares during the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Associates, Inc. made another increased to its shares in WDC during the first quarter, upping its stake by 93.09%. During the last quarter, the company picked up 9,961,971 additional shares for a total stake of worth $795.15 million, bringing number of shares owned by the company to 20,663,972.

During the first quarter, BlackRock Fund Advisors added a 390,484 position in WDC. SSgA Funds Management, Inc. sold an additional 8270.0 shares in the last quarter, decreasing its holdings by -0.07%, now holding 12.39 million shares worth $476.91 million. At the end of the first quarter, Franklin Mutual Advisers LLC decreased its WDC holdings by -16.69% and now holds 8.07 million WDC shares valued at $310.65 million with the lessened -1.62 million shares during the period. WDC shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 89.60% at present.