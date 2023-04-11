As of Monday, Offerpad Solutions Inc.’s (NYSE:OPAD) stock closed at $0.48, down from $0.52 the previous day. While Offerpad Solutions Inc. has underperformed by -8.20%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, OPAD fell by -89.68%, with highs and lows ranging from $5.90 to $0.38, whereas the simple moving average fell by -57.35% in the last 200 days.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



According a new report published by BloombergNEF on investment in the energy transition, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

On March 08, 2023, JP Morgan Downgraded Offerpad Solutions Inc. (NYSE: OPAD) to Neutral. A report published by Keefe Bruyette on December 14, 2022, Downgraded its rating to ‘Underperform’ for OPAD. Cantor Fitzgerald also rated OPAD shares as ‘Overweight’, setting a target price of $10 on the company’s shares in an initiating report dated July 22, 2022. Wedbush Initiated an Outperform rating on July 11, 2022, and assigned a price target of $5. Compass Point initiated its ‘Buy’ rating for OPAD, as published in its report on June 21, 2022. JMP Securities’s report from June 09, 2022 suggests a price prediction of $8.50 for OPAD shares, giving the stock a ‘Mkt Outperform’ rating. Goldman also rated the stock as ‘Neutral’.

Analysis of Offerpad Solutions Inc. (OPAD)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter decrease in sales is -21.90%, showing a negative trend in the upcoming months.

One of the most important indicators of Offerpad Solutions Inc.’s future performance is equity, which can be evaluated using several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of -60.40% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 0.20, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

For any stock, average volume can also provide valuable insight into volatility, and OPAD is recording 797.73K average volume. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 15.03%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 19.59%, with a loss of -8.90% over the past seven days.

How Do You Analyze Offerpad Solutions Inc. Shares?

Along with the fundamentals, it is also important to consider how many employees own shares of the company. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 6.20%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 69.20% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in OPAD shares?

The recent increase in stakes in OPAD appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. The Vanguard Group, Inc.’s position in OPAD has decreased by -15.24% in the first quarter. The company now owns 5,396,731 shares of the stock, with a value of $3.07 million, following the sale of -970,243 additional shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Fund Advisors made another decreased to its shares in OPAD during the first quarter, downing its stake by -3.28%.

At the end of the first quarter, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its OPAD holdings by 1.54% and now holds 1.39 million OPAD shares valued at $0.79 million with the added 21086.0 shares during the period. OPAD shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 69.20% at present.