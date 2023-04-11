Match Group Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH) closed Monday at $35.67 per share, down from $35.72 a day earlier. While Match Group Inc. has underperformed by -0.14%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, MTCH fell by -65.83%, with highs and lows ranging from $104.69 to $34.62, whereas the simple moving average fell by -30.27% in the last 200 days.

On March 14, 2023, Barclays Upgraded Match Group Inc. (NASDAQ: MTCH) to Overweight. A report published by Oppenheimer on February 02, 2023, Downgraded its rating to ‘Perform’ for MTCH. Citigroup also rated MTCH shares as ‘Neutral’, setting a target price of $55 on the company’s shares in an initiating report dated January 26, 2023. New Street Initiated an Buy rating on January 04, 2023, and assigned a price target of $54. UBS initiated its ‘Neutral’ rating for MTCH, as published in its report on December 08, 2022. Jefferies’s report from October 26, 2022 suggests a price prediction of $60 for MTCH shares, giving the stock a ‘Buy’ rating. Stifel also rated the stock as ‘Hold’.

Analysis of Match Group Inc. (MTCH)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter decrease in sales is -2.50%, showing a negative trend in the upcoming months.

There are several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques that can be used to gain a clear view of Match Group Inc.’s future performance, with equity being one of the most critical indicators. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of -88.60% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 1.60, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

As an indicator of volatility for any stock, average volume can also be very valuable, and MTCH is recording an average volume of 4.25M. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 3.87%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 3.72%, with a loss of -7.09% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $61.68, showing growth from the present price of $35.67, which can serve as yet another indication of whether MTCH is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Match Group Inc. Shares?

Match Group Inc. (MTCH) is based in the USA and is one of the most prominent companies operating in the Internet Content & Information market. When comparing Match Group Inc. shares with other companies under Communication Services, the P/E value is an influential factor to note. This is because it represents an indication of the future growth of the company in terms of investors’ expectations. Ultimately, the value of the latter should demonstrate steady, rapid growth, which is an accurate measure of the company’s progress. In addition to the value of 28.77, there is a growth in quarterly earnings of 144.60%.

Apart from looking at the fundamentals, you should also pay attention to the number of company employees who own shares. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 0.40%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 97.60% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in MTCH shares?

The recent increase in stakes in MTCH appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. The Vanguard Group, Inc.’s position in MTCH has increased by 0.79% in the first quarter. The company now owns 29,718,780 shares of the stock, with a value of $1.23 billion, following the purchase of 232,708 additional shares during the last quarter. Edgewood Management LLC made another decreased to its shares in MTCH during the first quarter, downing its stake by -13.67%. During the last quarter, the company picked up -2,514,969 additional shares for a total stake of worth $657.73 million, bringing number of shares owned by the company to 15,879,491.

During the first quarter, BlackRock Fund Advisors added a 788,856 position in MTCH. T. Rowe Price Associates, Inc. sold an additional -0.64 million shares in the last quarter, decreasing its holdings by -4.98%, now holding 12.13 million shares worth $502.26 million. At the end of the first quarter, SSgA Funds Management, Inc. decreased its MTCH holdings by -0.03% and now holds 11.94 million MTCH shares valued at $494.55 million with the lessened 3467.0 shares during the period. MTCH shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 97.60% at present.