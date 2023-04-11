In Monday’s session, Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI) marked $15.75 per share, up from $15.14 in the previous session. While Levi Strauss & Co. has overperformed by 4.03%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, LEVI fell by -18.86%, with highs and lows ranging from $20.49 to $13.57, whereas the simple moving average fell by -6.59% in the last 200 days.

On January 23, 2023, JP Morgan Downgraded Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE: LEVI) to Neutral. A report published by BofA Securities on January 18, 2023, Downgraded its rating to ‘Neutral’ for LEVI. Citigroup also Downgraded LEVI shares as ‘Neutral’, setting a target price of $17 on the company’s shares in a report dated January 11, 2023. Morgan Stanley August 04, 2022d its ‘Overweight’ rating to ‘Equal-Weight’ for LEVI, as published in its report on August 04, 2022. JP Morgan’s report from January 27, 2022 suggests a price prediction of $32 for LEVI shares, giving the stock a ‘Overweight’ rating. Citigroup also rated the stock as ‘Buy’.

Analysis of Levi Strauss & Co. (LEVI)

With LEVI’s current dividend of $0.48 per share, investors can expect to earn a return regardless of performance. Further, the quarter-over-quarter decrease in sales is -5.70%, showing a negative trend in the upcoming months.

Levi Strauss & Co.’s future performance can be determined with the help of several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques, with equity being one of the most influential. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of 31.70% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 0.70, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

The average volume for any stock is also a very valuable indicator of volatility, and LEVI has an average volume of 2.54M. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 3.32%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 4.63%, with a loss of -13.60% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $18.55, showing growth from the present price of $15.75, which can serve as yet another indication of whether LEVI is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Levi Strauss & Co. Shares?

Apparel Manufacturing giant Levi Strauss & Co. (LEVI) is based in the USA and is one of the largest companies in the market. When comparing Levi Strauss & Co. shares with other companies under Consumer Cyclical, the P/E value is an influential factor to note. This is because it represents an indication of the future growth of the company in terms of investors’ expectations. Ultimately, the value of the latter should demonstrate steady, rapid growth, which is an accurate measure of the company’s progress. In addition to the value of 11.17, there is a growth in quarterly earnings of -0.50%.

In addition to analyzing the fundamentals, it is also important to look at how many company employees own stock. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 1.30%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 82.50% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in LEVI shares?

The recent increase in stakes in LEVI appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. Wellington Management Co. LLP’s position in LEVI has increased by 0.62% in the first quarter. The company now owns 7,831,876 shares of the stock, with a value of $140.5 million, following the purchase of 48,254 additional shares during the last quarter. The Vanguard Group, Inc. made another decreased to its shares in LEVI during the first quarter, downing its stake by -0.06%. During the last quarter, the company picked up -4,372 additional shares for a total stake of worth $139.07 million, bringing number of shares owned by the company to 7,751,809.

During the first quarter, Macquarie Investment Management B added a 161,042 position in LEVI. Capital Research & Management Co purchased an additional 1.35 million shares in the last quarter, increasing its holdings by 45.60%, now holding 4.3 million shares worth $77.06 million. At the end of the first quarter, Parnassus Investments LLC decreased its LEVI holdings by -12.64% and now holds 3.47 million LEVI shares valued at $62.21 million with the lessened -0.5 million shares during the period. LEVI shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 82.50% at present.