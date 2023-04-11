Within its last year performance, ABUS fell by -4.01%, with highs and lows ranging from $3.14 to $1.85, whereas the simple moving average jumped by 13.15% in the last 200 days.

On February 02, 2022, Jefferies Upgraded Arbutus Biopharma Corporation (NASDAQ: ABUS) to Buy. A report published by Jefferies on February 25, 2021, Initiated its previous ‘Hold’ rating for ABUS. H.C. Wainwright also rated ABUS shares as ‘Buy’, setting a target price of $10 on the company’s shares in an initiating report dated December 17, 2020. JMP Securities Initiated an Mkt Outperform rating on July 27, 2020, and assigned a price target of $8. Robert W. Baird July 24, 2020d its ‘Outperform’ rating to ‘Neutral’ for ABUS, as published in its report on July 24, 2020. Chardan Capital Markets also rated the stock as ‘Buy’.

Analysis of Arbutus Biopharma Corporation (ABUS)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 93.80%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

Arbutus Biopharma Corporation’s future performance can be predicted by a variety of well-rounded types of analysis and research, with equity being one of the most crucial ones. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of -46.20% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 4.60, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

For any stock, average volume can be an extremely valuable indicator of volatility, and ABUS is registering an average volume of 902.48K. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 4.40%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 3.65%, with a loss of -5.28% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $5.67, showing growth from the present price of $2.87, which can serve as yet another indication of whether ABUS is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Arbutus Biopharma Corporation Shares?

Besides checking the fundamentals, you should also know how many employees own shares in the company. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 25.66%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 30.00% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in ABUS shares?

The recent increase in stakes in ABUS appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. BlackRock Fund Advisors’s position in ABUS has increased by 15.94% in the first quarter. The company now owns 8,019,772 shares of the stock, with a value of $22.29 million, following the purchase of 1,102,611 additional shares during the last quarter. Two Seas Capital LP made another increased to its shares in ABUS during the first quarter, upping its stake by 32.73%. During the last quarter, the company picked up 1,850,276 additional shares for a total stake of worth $20.86 million, bringing number of shares owned by the company to 7,504,193.

During the first quarter, The Vanguard Group, Inc. added a 91,752 position in ABUS. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP sold an additional -0.11 million shares in the last quarter, decreasing its holdings by -2.23%, now holding 4.85 million shares worth $13.49 million. ABUS shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 30.00% at present.