ACCO Brands Corporation (NYSE:ACCO) marked $5.09 per share on Monday, up from a previous closing price of $5.02. While ACCO Brands Corporation has overperformed by 1.39%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, ACCO fell by -35.57%, with highs and lows ranging from $8.01 to $4.27, whereas the simple moving average fell by -11.82% in the last 200 days.

On February 14, 2023, BWS Financial Downgraded ACCO Brands Corporation (NYSE: ACCO) to Neutral. A report published by KeyBanc Capital Markets on November 12, 2020, Upgraded its rating to ‘Overweight’ for ACCO. Barrington Research also reiterated ACCO shares as ‘Outperform’, quoting a target price of $11 on the company’s shares in a report dated February 14, 2019. BWS Financial Initiated an Buy rating on January 25, 2017, and assigned a price target of $18. Barrington Research resumed its ‘Outperform’ rating for ACCO, as published in its report on April 29, 2016. Barclays’s report from January 18, 2013 suggests a price prediction of $9 for ACCO shares, giving the stock a ‘Equal Weight’ rating.

Analysis of ACCO Brands Corporation (ACCO)

ACCO currently pays a dividend of $0.30 per share, which means investors will get a return regardless of the company’s performance over the next few months. Further, the quarter-over-quarter decrease in sales is -12.40%, showing a negative trend in the upcoming months.

In order to gain a clear picture of ACCO Brands Corporation’s future performance, a variety of well-rounded analysis and research techniques can be applied, with equity being the most critical. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of -1.60% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 0.80, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

An average volume of 580.67K can be a very valuable indicator of volatility for ACCO stock. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 3.46%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 3.36%, with a loss of -4.32% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $10.00, showing growth from the present price of $5.09, which can serve as yet another indication of whether ACCO is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze ACCO Brands Corporation Shares?

In addition to the fundamentals, you should also consider how many employees own shares in the company. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 1.30%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 83.70% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in ACCO shares?

The recent increase in stakes in ACCO appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. The Vanguard Group, Inc.’s position in ACCO has increased by 1.14% in the first quarter. The company now owns 8,738,692 shares of the stock, with a value of $49.55 million, following the purchase of 98,174 additional shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Fund Advisors made another decreased to its shares in ACCO during the first quarter, downing its stake by -6.49%. During the last quarter, the company dropped down -487,195 additional shares for a total stake of worth $39.81 million, bringing number of shares owned by the company to 7,021,936.

During the first quarter, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP subtracted a -123,586 position in ACCO. Wellington Management Co. LLP purchased an additional 71942.0 shares in the last quarter, increasing its holdings by 1.37%, now holding 5.31 million shares worth $30.13 million. At the end of the first quarter, Allspring Global Investments LLC increased its ACCO holdings by 3.56% and now holds 5.24 million ACCO shares valued at $29.74 million with the added 0.18 million shares during the period. ACCO shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 83.70% at present.