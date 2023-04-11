In Monday’s session, GrowGeneration Corp. (NASDAQ:GRWG) marked $3.30 per share, up from $3.22 in the previous session. While GrowGeneration Corp. has overperformed by 2.48%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, GRWG fell by -61.89%, with highs and lows ranging from $8.88 to $2.92, whereas the simple moving average fell by -26.74% in the last 200 days.

On August 05, 2022, Alliance Global Partners Downgraded GrowGeneration Corp. (NASDAQ: GRWG) to Neutral. A report published by ROTH Capital on March 03, 2022, Downgraded its rating to ‘Neutral’ for GRWG. Craig Hallum also Downgraded GRWG shares as ‘Hold’, setting a target price of $12.50 on the company’s shares in a report dated January 14, 2022. Wells Fargo Initiated an Equal Weight rating on December 07, 2021, and assigned a price target of $18. Stifel November 12, 2021d its ‘Buy’ rating to ‘Hold’ for GRWG, as published in its report on November 12, 2021. ROTH Capital’s report from May 14, 2021 suggests a price prediction of $55 for GRWG shares, giving the stock a ‘Buy’ rating. Ladenburg Thalmann also rated the stock as ‘Buy’.

Analysis of GrowGeneration Corp. (GRWG)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter decrease in sales is -39.80%, showing a negative trend in the upcoming months.

GrowGeneration Corp.’s future performance can be determined with the help of several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques, with equity being one of the most influential. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of -62.00% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 2.60, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

The average volume for any stock is also a very valuable indicator of volatility, and GRWG has an average volume of 1.08M. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 6.46%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 4.84%, with a loss of -3.51% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $5.19, showing growth from the present price of $3.30, which can serve as yet another indication of whether GRWG is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze GrowGeneration Corp. Shares?

In addition to analyzing the fundamentals, it is also important to look at how many company employees own stock. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 1.40%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 47.40% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in GRWG shares?

The recent increase in stakes in GRWG appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. BlackRock Fund Advisors’s position in GRWG has increased by 7.07% in the first quarter. The company now owns 3,684,664 shares of the stock, with a value of $15.6 million, following the purchase of 243,366 additional shares during the last quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC made another increased to its shares in GRWG during the first quarter, upping its stake by 6.23%. During the last quarter, the company picked up 209,858 additional shares for a total stake of worth $15.16 million, bringing number of shares owned by the company to 3,578,793.

During the first quarter, The Vanguard Group, Inc. added a 434,383 position in GRWG. D. E. Shaw & Co. LP purchased an additional 1.15 million shares in the last quarter, increasing its holdings by 129.10%, now holding 2.04 million shares worth $8.63 million. At the end of the first quarter, AdvisorShares Investments LLC decreased its GRWG holdings by -52.74% and now holds 1.75 million GRWG shares valued at $7.41 million with the lessened -1.95 million shares during the period. GRWG shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 47.40% at present.