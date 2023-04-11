In Monday’s session, Applied Materials Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) marked $116.50 per share, up from $114.45 in the previous session. While Applied Materials Inc. has overperformed by 1.79%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, AMAT fell by -2.37%, with highs and lows ranging from $125.62 to $71.12, whereas the simple moving average jumped by 13.82% in the last 200 days.

On April 06, 2023, Exane BNP Paribas Downgraded Applied Materials Inc. (NASDAQ: AMAT) to Neutral. A report published by Barclays on January 23, 2023, Downgraded its rating to ‘Underweight’ for AMAT. Stifel also rated AMAT shares as ‘Buy’, setting a target price of $132 on the company’s shares in an initiating report dated January 18, 2023. Loop Capital Initiated an Buy rating on December 07, 2022, and assigned a price target of $125. Summit Insights November 18, 2022d its ‘Hold’ rating to ‘Buy’ for AMAT, as published in its report on November 18, 2022. William Blair also rated the stock as ‘Mkt Perform’.

Analysis of Applied Materials Inc. (AMAT)

With AMAT’s current dividend of $1.28 per share, investors can expect to earn a return regardless of performance. Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 7.50%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

Applied Materials Inc.’s future performance can be determined with the help of several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques, with equity being one of the most influential. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of 52.40% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 1.50, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

The average volume for any stock is also a very valuable indicator of volatility, and AMAT has an average volume of 6.57M. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 3.29%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 2.97%, with a loss of -5.15% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $129.08, showing growth from the present price of $116.50, which can serve as yet another indication of whether AMAT is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Applied Materials Inc. Shares?

Semiconductor Equipment & Materials giant Applied Materials Inc. (AMAT) is based in the USA and is one of the largest companies in the market. When comparing Applied Materials Inc. shares with other companies under Technology, the P/E value is an influential factor to note. This is because it represents an indication of the future growth of the company in terms of investors’ expectations. Ultimately, the value of the latter should demonstrate steady, rapid growth, which is an accurate measure of the company’s progress. In addition to the value of 15.61, there is a growth in quarterly earnings of 1.20%.

In addition to analyzing the fundamentals, it is also important to look at how many company employees own stock. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 0.35%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 79.90% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in AMAT shares?

The recent increase in stakes in AMAT appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. The Vanguard Group, Inc.’s position in AMAT has increased by 0.96% in the first quarter. The company now owns 70,056,331 shares of the stock, with a value of $8.14 billion, following the purchase of 666,177 additional shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Fund Advisors made another decreased to its shares in AMAT during the first quarter, downing its stake by -2.22%. During the last quarter, the company dropped down -1,004,347 additional shares for a total stake of worth $5.14 billion, bringing number of shares owned by the company to 44,294,827.

During the first quarter, SSgA Funds Management, Inc. subtracted a -273,478 position in AMAT. Capital Research & Management Co purchased an additional 5.37 million shares in the last quarter, increasing its holdings by 18.34%, now holding 34.66 million shares worth $4.03 billion. At the end of the first quarter, Capital Research & Management Co increased its AMAT holdings by 0.18% and now holds 18.12 million AMAT shares valued at $2.1 billion with the added 33068.0 shares during the period. AMAT shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 79.90% at present.