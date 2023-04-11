The share price of Alteryx Inc. (NYSE:AYX) rose to $53.99 per share on Monday from $53.85. While Alteryx Inc. has overperformed by 0.26%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, AYX fell by -24.96%, with highs and lows ranging from $73.65 to $39.55, whereas the simple moving average fell by -1.44% in the last 200 days.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



According a new report published by BloombergNEF on investment in the energy transition, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

On December 15, 2022, Wedbush started tracking Alteryx Inc. (NYSE: AYX) recommending Neutral. A report published by FBN Securities on May 23, 2022, Initiated its previous ‘Outperform’ rating for AYX. Rosenblatt also reiterated AYX shares as ‘Buy’, quoting a target price of $87 on the company’s shares in a report dated February 16, 2022. Piper Sandler Reiterated the rating as Overweight on February 16, 2022, but set its price target from $85 to $87. Needham resumed its ‘Buy’ rating for AYX, as published in its report on February 16, 2022. Loop Capital’s report from February 16, 2022 suggests a price prediction of $60 for AYX shares, giving the stock a ‘Hold’ rating. JP Morgan also rated the stock as ‘Neutral’.

Analysis of Alteryx Inc. (AYX)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 73.20%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

To gain a thorough understanding of Alteryx Inc.’s future performance, several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques can be used, with equity being among the most crucial. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of -174.00% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 1.50, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

It is also very valuable to look at average volume as an indicator of volatility for a stock, and AYX is recording an average volume of 1.18M. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 3.31%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 3.76%, with a loss of -8.24% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $78.13, showing growth from the present price of $53.99, which can serve as yet another indication of whether AYX is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Alteryx Inc. Shares?

The number of employees owning shares of the company should also be considered in addition to the fundamentals. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 1.20%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 86.40% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in AYX shares?

The recent increase in stakes in AYX appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. The Vanguard Group, Inc.’s position in AYX has increased by 2.62% in the first quarter. The company now owns 5,526,460 shares of the stock, with a value of $360.93 million, following the purchase of 141,123 additional shares during the last quarter. Capital Research & Management Co made another decreased to its shares in AYX during the first quarter, downing its stake by -38.97%. During the last quarter, the company picked up -3,054,477 additional shares for a total stake of worth $312.39 million, bringing number of shares owned by the company to 4,783,159.

During the first quarter, Susquehanna Financial Group LLLP added a 2,825,619 position in AYX. BlackRock Fund Advisors purchased an additional 0.2 million shares in the last quarter, increasing its holdings by 8.07%, now holding 2.63 million shares worth $171.75 million. At the end of the first quarter, Mackenzie Financial Corp. increased its AYX holdings by 4.18% and now holds 2.6 million AYX shares valued at $169.86 million with the added 0.1 million shares during the period. AYX shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 86.40% at present.