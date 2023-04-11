In Monday’s session, Pan American Silver Corp. (NASDAQ:PAAS) marked $19.01 per share, down from $19.41 in the previous session. While Pan American Silver Corp. has underperformed by -2.06%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, PAAS fell by -30.21%, with highs and lows ranging from $30.51 to $13.40, whereas the simple moving average jumped by 11.53% in the last 200 days.

On January 11, 2023, RBC Capital Mkts Upgraded Pan American Silver Corp. (NASDAQ: PAAS) to Outperform. A report published by Canaccord Genuity on May 12, 2022, Upgraded its rating to ‘Buy’ for PAAS. RBC Capital Mkts Initiated an Sector Perform rating on June 02, 2021, and assigned a price target of $36. National Bank Financial May 17, 2021d its ‘Sector Perform’ rating to ‘Outperform’ for PAAS, as published in its report on May 17, 2021. Deutsche Bank also rated the stock as ‘Hold’.

Analysis of Pan American Silver Corp. (PAAS)

With PAAS’s current dividend of $0.40 per share, investors can expect to earn a return regardless of performance. Further, the quarter-over-quarter decrease in sales is -11.10%, showing a negative trend in the upcoming months.

Pan American Silver Corp.’s future performance can be determined with the help of several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques, with equity being one of the most influential. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of -14.10% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 0.90, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

The average volume for any stock is also a very valuable indicator of volatility, and PAAS has an average volume of 4.39M. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 4.01%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 3.87%, with a gain of 4.45% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $23.25, showing growth from the present price of $19.01, which can serve as yet another indication of whether PAAS is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Pan American Silver Corp. Shares?

In addition to analyzing the fundamentals, it is also important to look at how many company employees own stock. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 1.60%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 60.90% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in PAAS shares?

The recent increase in stakes in PAAS appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. Van Eck Associates Corp.’s position in PAAS has increased by 1.31% in the first quarter. The company now owns 21,864,030 shares of the stock, with a value of $324.9 million, following the purchase of 281,927 additional shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Investment Management made another increased to its shares in PAAS during the first quarter, upping its stake by 167,712.43%. During the last quarter, the company picked up 5,692,160 additional shares for a total stake of worth $84.64 million, bringing number of shares owned by the company to 5,695,554.

During the first quarter, The Vanguard Group, Inc. added a 85,407 position in PAAS. Global X Management Co. LLC sold an additional -0.14 million shares in the last quarter, decreasing its holdings by -2.81%, now holding 4.97 million shares worth $73.89 million. At the end of the first quarter, Fidelity Investments Canada ULC increased its PAAS holdings by 18.19% and now holds 4.14 million PAAS shares valued at $61.52 million with the added 0.64 million shares during the period. PAAS shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 60.90% at present.