A share of H World Group Limited (NASDAQ:HTHT) closed at $49.71 per share on Monday, down from $50.12 day before. While H World Group Limited has underperformed by -0.82%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, HTHT rose by 44.84%, with highs and lows ranging from $53.52 to $24.38, whereas the simple moving average jumped by 22.03% in the last 200 days.

On October 27, 2022, Daiwa Securities Upgraded H World Group Limited (NASDAQ: HTHT) to Buy. A report published by Daiwa Securities on August 30, 2022, Downgraded its rating to ‘Outperform’ for HTHT. UBS initiated its ‘Buy’ rating for HTHT, as published in its report on September 24, 2021. Jefferies’s report from September 07, 2021 suggests a price prediction of $59 for HTHT shares, giving the stock a ‘Buy’ rating. Daiwa Securities also rated the stock as ‘Buy’.

Analysis of H World Group Limited (HTHT)

It’s important to note that HTHT shareholders are currently getting $0.21 per share in dividends, so investors will receive a return regardless of how the company performs. Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 16.20%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

H World Group Limited’s future performance can be predicted by a variety of well-rounded types of analysis and research, with equity being one of the most crucial ones. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of -22.30% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 0.70, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

For any stock, average volume can be an extremely valuable indicator of volatility, and HTHT is registering an average volume of 1.61M. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 3.58%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 2.75%, with a gain of 1.49% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $56.31, showing growth from the present price of $49.71, which can serve as yet another indication of whether HTHT is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze H World Group Limited Shares?

Besides checking the fundamentals, you should also know how many employees own shares in the company. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 56.40%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 46.60% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in HTHT shares?

The recent increase in stakes in HTHT appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. Invesco Advisers, Inc.’s position in HTHT has decreased by -0.04% in the first quarter. The company now owns 29,639,907 shares of the stock, with a value of $1.4 billion, following the sale of -12,923 additional shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Co. LLP made another increased to its shares in HTHT during the first quarter, upping its stake by 29.80%. During the last quarter, the company picked up 2,082,258 additional shares for a total stake of worth $429.6 million, bringing number of shares owned by the company to 9,068,958.

During the first quarter, The Vanguard Group, Inc. added a 34,413 position in HTHT. Schroder Investment Management Lt purchased an additional 0.2 million shares in the last quarter, increasing its holdings by 3.69%, now holding 5.69 million shares worth $269.67 million. At the end of the first quarter, BlackRock Fund Advisors increased its HTHT holdings by 1.78% and now holds 5.51 million HTHT shares valued at $260.87 million with the added 96173.0 shares during the period. HTHT shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 46.60% at present.