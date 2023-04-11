As of Monday, FLEX LNG Ltd.’s (NYSE:FLNG) stock closed at $33.69, up from $33.42 the previous day. While FLEX LNG Ltd. has overperformed by 0.81%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, FLNG rose by 17.21%, with highs and lows ranging from $37.97 to $22.74, whereas the simple moving average jumped by 5.09% in the last 200 days.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



According a new report published by BloombergNEF on investment in the energy transition, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

On February 16, 2023, Danske Bank Downgraded FLEX LNG Ltd. (NYSE: FLNG) to Hold. A report published by Jefferies on July 21, 2022, Initiated its previous ‘Hold’ rating for FLNG.

Analysis of FLEX LNG Ltd. (FLNG)

Investors in FLEX LNG Ltd. will get a return regardless of how the company performs over the next quarter since the company’s dividend stands at $3.00 per share. Further, the quarter-over-quarter decrease in sales is -14.50%, showing a negative trend in the upcoming months.

For any stock, average volume can also provide valuable insight into volatility, and FLNG is recording 467.11K average volume. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 3.48%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 3.73%, with a gain of 0.33% over the past seven days.

How Do You Analyze FLEX LNG Ltd. Shares?

The Oil & Gas Midstream market is dominated by FLEX LNG Ltd. (FLNG) based in the Bermuda. When comparing FLEX LNG Ltd. shares with other companies under Energy, the P/E value is an influential factor to note. This is because it represents an indication of the future growth of the company in terms of investors’ expectations. Ultimately, the value of the latter should demonstrate steady, rapid growth, which is an accurate measure of the company’s progress. In addition to the value of 9.60, there is a growth in quarterly earnings of -40.30%.

Along with the fundamentals, it is also important to consider how many employees own shares of the company. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 45.66%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 21.23% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

FLNG shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 21.23% at present.