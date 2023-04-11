NIO Inc. (NYSE:NIO) marked $9.05 per share on Monday, up from a previous closing price of $9.01. While NIO Inc. has overperformed by 0.44%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, NIO fell by -58.26%, with highs and lows ranging from $24.43 to $8.03, whereas the simple moving average fell by -35.86% in the last 200 days.

On March 02, 2023, JP Morgan Downgraded NIO Inc. (NYSE: NIO) to Neutral. A report published by Barclays on March 02, 2023, Downgraded its rating to ‘Equal Weight’ for NIO. Jefferies also rated NIO shares as ‘Hold’, setting a target price of $11.27 on the company’s shares in an initiating report dated November 28, 2022. UBS November 17, 2022d the rating to Neutral on November 17, 2022, and set its price target from $32 to $13. China Renaissance November 14, 2022d its ‘Buy’ rating to ‘Hold’ for NIO, as published in its report on November 14, 2022. BofA Securities’s report from May 16, 2022 suggests a price prediction of $26 for NIO shares, giving the stock a ‘Buy’ rating. UBS also rated the stock as ‘Buy’.

Analysis of NIO Inc. (NIO)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 31.30%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

In order to gain a clear picture of NIO Inc.’s future performance, a variety of well-rounded analysis and research techniques can be applied, with equity being the most critical. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of -48.90% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 1.10, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

An average volume of 44.48M can be a very valuable indicator of volatility for NIO stock. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 5.49%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 5.44%, with a loss of -13.89% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $15.17, showing growth from the present price of $9.05, which can serve as yet another indication of whether NIO is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze NIO Inc. Shares?

In addition to the fundamentals, you should also consider how many employees own shares in the company. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 35.70% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in NIO shares?

The recent increase in stakes in NIO appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. Baillie Gifford & Co.’s position in NIO has increased by 25.09% in the first quarter. The company now owns 121,059,075 shares of the stock, with a value of $1.14 billion, following the purchase of 24,277,897 additional shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Fund Advisors made another increased to its shares in NIO during the first quarter, upping its stake by 0.17%. During the last quarter, the company dropped down 69,131 additional shares for a total stake of worth $379.24 million, bringing number of shares owned by the company to 40,387,549.

During the first quarter, The Vanguard Group, Inc. subtracted a -3,491,230 position in NIO. SSgA Funds Management, Inc. purchased an additional 2.29 million shares in the last quarter, increasing its holdings by 8.77%, now holding 28.39 million shares worth $266.54 million. At the end of the first quarter, Norges Bank Investment Management increased its NIO holdings by 15.88% and now holds 15.93 million NIO shares valued at $149.61 million with the added 2.18 million shares during the period. NIO shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 35.70% at present.