As of Monday, Green Dot Corporation’s (NYSE:GDOT) stock closed at $16.41, up from $16.31 the previous day. While Green Dot Corporation has overperformed by 0.61%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, GDOT fell by -39.38%, with highs and lows ranging from $30.29 to $14.96, whereas the simple moving average fell by -17.23% in the last 200 days.

On October 17, 2022, William Blair Downgraded Green Dot Corporation (NYSE: GDOT) to Mkt Perform. A report published by Barclays on August 15, 2022, Downgraded its rating to ‘Equal Weight’ for GDOT. BTIG Research also reiterated GDOT shares as ‘Buy’, quoting a target price of $46 on the company’s shares in a report dated January 26, 2022. Needham resumed its ‘Buy’ rating for GDOT, as published in its report on October 08, 2020. Needham’s report from May 12, 2020 suggests a price prediction of $40 for GDOT shares, giving the stock a ‘Buy’ rating. BTIG Research also rated the stock as ‘Buy’.

Analysis of Green Dot Corporation (GDOT)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 3.50%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

One of the most important indicators of Green Dot Corporation’s future performance is equity, which can be evaluated using several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of 7.40% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 0.40, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

For any stock, average volume can also provide valuable insight into volatility, and GDOT is recording 361.68K average volume. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 3.78%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 2.95%, with a loss of -4.48% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $20.43, showing growth from the present price of $16.41, which can serve as yet another indication of whether GDOT is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Green Dot Corporation Shares?

The Credit Services market is dominated by Green Dot Corporation (GDOT) based in the USA. When comparing Green Dot Corporation shares with other companies under Financial, the P/E value is an influential factor to note. This is because it represents an indication of the future growth of the company in terms of investors’ expectations. Ultimately, the value of the latter should demonstrate steady, rapid growth, which is an accurate measure of the company’s progress. In addition to the value of 13.77, there is a growth in quarterly earnings of 159.30%.

Along with the fundamentals, it is also important to consider how many employees own shares of the company. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 1.10%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 94.40% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in GDOT shares?

The recent increase in stakes in GDOT appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. BlackRock Fund Advisors’s position in GDOT has decreased by -3.85% in the first quarter. The company now owns 6,235,346 shares of the stock, with a value of $118.04 million, following the sale of -249,888 additional shares during the last quarter. The Vanguard Group, Inc. made another increased to its shares in GDOT during the first quarter, upping its stake by 0.86%.

At the end of the first quarter, SSgA Funds Management, Inc. increased its GDOT holdings by 3.29% and now holds 2.11 million GDOT shares valued at $39.92 million with the added 67133.0 shares during the period. GDOT shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 94.40% at present.