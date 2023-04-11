As of Monday, DLocal Limited’s (NASDAQ:DLO) stock closed at $14.19, up from $13.47 the previous day. While DLocal Limited has overperformed by 5.38%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, DLO fell by -52.19%, with highs and lows ranging from $33.63 to $9.03, whereas the simple moving average fell by -29.75% in the last 200 days.

On March 03, 2023, UBS Downgraded DLocal Limited (NASDAQ: DLO) to Sell. New Street also Downgraded DLO shares as ‘Neutral’, setting a target price of $25 on the company’s shares in a report dated December 21, 2022. SMBC Nikko September 26, 2022d the rating to Underperform on September 26, 2022, and set its price target from $28 to $22. New Street May 09, 2022d its ‘Neutral’ rating to ‘Buy’ for DLO, as published in its report on May 09, 2022. Piper Sandler’s report from April 14, 2022 suggests a price prediction of $34 for DLO shares, giving the stock a ‘Overweight’ rating. UBS also rated the stock as ‘Buy’.

Analysis of DLocal Limited (DLO)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 55.20%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

One of the most important indicators of DLocal Limited’s future performance is equity, which can be evaluated using several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of 30.40% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 1.80, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

For any stock, average volume can also provide valuable insight into volatility, and DLO is recording 1.50M average volume. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 7.49%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 12.81%, with a loss of -12.52% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $17.99, showing growth from the present price of $14.19, which can serve as yet another indication of whether DLO is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze DLocal Limited Shares?

The Software – Infrastructure market is dominated by DLocal Limited (DLO) based in the Uruguay. When comparing DLocal Limited shares with other companies under Technology, the P/E value is an influential factor to note. This is because it represents an indication of the future growth of the company in terms of investors’ expectations. Ultimately, the value of the latter should demonstrate steady, rapid growth, which is an accurate measure of the company’s progress. In addition to the value of 41.13, there is a growth in quarterly earnings of -15.10%.

Along with the fundamentals, it is also important to consider how many employees own shares of the company. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 9.45%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 91.10% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in DLO shares?

The recent increase in stakes in DLO appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. Fidelity Management & Research Co’s position in DLO has increased by 43.50% in the first quarter. The company now owns 15,135,069 shares of the stock, with a value of $226.12 million, following the purchase of 4,588,173 additional shares during the last quarter. Tiger Global Management LLC made another increased to its shares in DLO during the first quarter, upping its stake by 66.41%. During the last quarter, the company picked up 2,850,663 additional shares for a total stake of worth $106.72 million, bringing number of shares owned by the company to 7,143,422.

During the first quarter, Eventide Asset Management LLC added a 2,052,523 position in DLO. D1 Capital Partners LP purchased an additional 0.3 million shares in the last quarter, increasing its holdings by 5.65%, now holding 5.58 million shares worth $83.4 million. At the end of the first quarter, Wasatch Advisors, Inc. decreased its DLO holdings by -17.47% and now holds 2.48 million DLO shares valued at $37.01 million with the lessened -0.52 million shares during the period. DLO shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 91.10% at present.