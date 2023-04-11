Provident Financial Services Inc. (NYSE:PFS) closed Monday at $18.58 per share, up from $18.38 a day earlier. While Provident Financial Services Inc. has overperformed by 1.09%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, PFS fell by -18.83%, with highs and lows ranging from $25.61 to $18.04, whereas the simple moving average fell by -16.46% in the last 200 days.

On August 19, 2022, Piper Sandler Downgraded Provident Financial Services Inc. (NYSE: PFS) to Neutral. A report published by RBC Capital Mkts on March 05, 2021, Upgraded its rating to ‘Outperform’ for PFS. RBC Capital Mkts Initiated an Sector Perform rating on October 11, 2019, and assigned a price target of $26. Sandler O’Neill December 20, 2018d its ‘Hold’ rating to ‘Buy’ for PFS, as published in its report on December 20, 2018. Sandler O’Neill also rated the stock as ‘Hold’.

Analysis of Provident Financial Services Inc. (PFS)

The current dividend for PFS investors is set at $0.96 per share, indicating investors will get a return regardless of how the company performs over the next quarter. Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 34.90%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

There are several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques that can be used to gain a clear view of Provident Financial Services Inc.’s future performance, with equity being one of the most critical indicators. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of 11.10% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment.

As an indicator of volatility for any stock, average volume can also be very valuable, and PFS is recording an average volume of 528.30K. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 4.16%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 3.25%, with a loss of -3.13% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $23.20, showing growth from the present price of $18.58, which can serve as yet another indication of whether PFS is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Provident Financial Services Inc. Shares?

Provident Financial Services Inc. (PFS) is based in the USA and is one of the most prominent companies operating in the Banks – Regional market. When comparing Provident Financial Services Inc. shares with other companies under Financial, the P/E value is an influential factor to note. This is because it represents an indication of the future growth of the company in terms of investors’ expectations. Ultimately, the value of the latter should demonstrate steady, rapid growth, which is an accurate measure of the company’s progress. In addition to the value of 7.91, there is a growth in quarterly earnings of 34.60%.

Apart from looking at the fundamentals, you should also pay attention to the number of company employees who own shares. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 0.20%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 68.50% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in PFS shares?

The recent increase in stakes in PFS appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. BlackRock Fund Advisors’s position in PFS has decreased by -2.22% in the first quarter. The company now owns 10,269,713 shares of the stock, with a value of $239.8 million, following the sale of -233,677 additional shares during the last quarter. The Vanguard Group, Inc. made another increased to its shares in PFS during the first quarter, upping its stake by 7.07%. During the last quarter, the company picked up 568,782 additional shares for a total stake of worth $201.13 million, bringing number of shares owned by the company to 8,613,616.

During the first quarter, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP added a 150,420 position in PFS. SSgA Funds Management, Inc. purchased an additional 0.18 million shares in the last quarter, increasing its holdings by 5.39%, now holding 3.49 million shares worth $81.43 million. At the end of the first quarter, American Century Investment Manag increased its PFS holdings by 7.18% and now holds 1.95 million PFS shares valued at $45.54 million with the added 0.13 million shares during the period. PFS shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 68.50% at present.