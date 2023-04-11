As of Monday, Banco Bradesco S.A.’s (NYSE:BBD) stock closed at $2.62, up from $2.59 the previous day. While Banco Bradesco S.A. has overperformed by 1.16%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, BBD fell by -31.80%, with highs and lows ranging from $4.11 to $2.34, whereas the simple moving average fell by -13.69% in the last 200 days.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



According a new report published by BloombergNEF on investment in the energy transition, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

On February 16, 2023, Goldman Downgraded Banco Bradesco S.A. (NYSE: BBD) to Neutral. A report published by JP Morgan on November 17, 2022, Upgraded its rating to ‘Overweight’ for BBD. Barclays also Downgraded BBD shares as ‘Equal Weight’, setting a target price of $3.50 on the company’s shares in a report dated November 15, 2022. JP Morgan October 07, 2022d its ‘Overweight’ rating to ‘Neutral’ for BBD, as published in its report on October 07, 2022. Barclays also rated the stock as ‘Overweight’.

Analysis of Banco Bradesco S.A. (BBD)

Investors in Banco Bradesco S.A. will get a return regardless of how the company performs over the next quarter since the company’s dividend stands at $0.19 per share. Further, the quarter-over-quarter decrease in sales is -37.20%, showing a negative trend in the upcoming months.

For any stock, average volume can also provide valuable insight into volatility, and BBD is recording 33.62M average volume. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $3.40, showing growth from the present price of $2.62, which can serve as yet another indication of whether BBD is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Banco Bradesco S.A. Shares?

The Banks – Regional market is dominated by Banco Bradesco S.A. (BBD) based in the Brazil. When comparing Banco Bradesco S.A. shares with other companies under Financial, the P/E value is an influential factor to note. This is because it represents an indication of the future growth of the company in terms of investors’ expectations. Ultimately, the value of the latter should demonstrate steady, rapid growth, which is an accurate measure of the company’s progress. In addition to the value of 7.08, there is a growth in quarterly earnings of -86.80%.

Along with the fundamentals, it is also important to consider how many employees own shares of the company. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 16.70% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in BBD shares?

The recent increase in stakes in BBD appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. Sprucegrove Investment Management’s position in BBD has increased by 13.64% in the first quarter. The company now owns 83,527,415 shares of the stock, with a value of $211.32 million, following the purchase of 10,028,424 additional shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. made another decreased to its shares in BBD during the first quarter, downing its stake by -0.83%. During the last quarter, the company dropped down -475,538 additional shares for a total stake of worth $143.22 million, bringing number of shares owned by the company to 56,608,696.

At the end of the first quarter, Templeton Asset Management Ltd. increased its BBD holdings by 5.13% and now holds 38.45 million BBD shares valued at $97.28 million with the added 1.88 million shares during the period. BBD shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 16.70% at present.