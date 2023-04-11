In Monday’s session, Pliant Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:PLRX) marked $25.67 per share, down from $25.86 in the previous session. While Pliant Therapeutics Inc. has underperformed by -0.73%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, PLRX rose by 246.89%, with highs and lows ranging from $36.64 to $3.96, whereas the simple moving average jumped by 14.97% in the last 200 days.

On December 14, 2022, Stifel started tracking Pliant Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: PLRX) recommending Buy. A report published by JP Morgan on December 07, 2022, Initiated its previous ‘Overweight’ rating for PLRX. Citigroup also rated PLRX shares as ‘Buy’, setting a target price of $36 on the company’s shares in an initiating report dated September 01, 2022. SVB Leerink Initiated an Outperform rating on July 20, 2022, and assigned a price target of $33. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated its ‘Overweight’ rating for PLRX, as published in its report on May 25, 2022. Oppenheimer’s report from December 10, 2021 suggests a price prediction of $40 for PLRX shares, giving the stock a ‘Outperform’ rating. RBC Capital Mkts also rated the stock as ‘Outperform’.

Analysis of Pliant Therapeutics Inc. (PLRX)

Pliant Therapeutics Inc.’s future performance can be determined with the help of several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques, with equity being one of the most influential. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of -50.80% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 14.20, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

The average volume for any stock is also a very valuable indicator of volatility, and PLRX has an average volume of 823.31K. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 5.18%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 5.81%, with a loss of -3.50% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $46.09, showing growth from the present price of $25.67, which can serve as yet another indication of whether PLRX is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Pliant Therapeutics Inc. Shares?

In addition to analyzing the fundamentals, it is also important to look at how many company employees own stock. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 0.90%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 94.20% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in PLRX shares?

The recent increase in stakes in PLRX appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. Fidelity Management & Research Co’s position in PLRX has decreased by -28.36% in the first quarter. The company now owns 4,258,905 shares of the stock, with a value of $135.69 million, following the sale of -1,686,148 additional shares during the last quarter. Redmile Group LLC made another decreased to its shares in PLRX during the first quarter, downing its stake by -13.97%. During the last quarter, the company dropped down -629,605 additional shares for a total stake of worth $123.57 million, bringing number of shares owned by the company to 3,878,599.

During the first quarter, CHI Advisors LLC subtracted a -239,866 position in PLRX. Deep Track Capital LP purchased an additional 1.37 million shares in the last quarter, increasing its holdings by 79.15%, now holding 3.1 million shares worth $98.91 million. At the end of the first quarter, Avidity Partners Management LP increased its PLRX holdings by 13.09% and now holds 2.24 million PLRX shares valued at $71.38 million with the added 0.26 million shares during the period. PLRX shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 94.20% at present.