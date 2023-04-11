Kinross Gold Corporation (NYSE:KGC) closed Monday at $4.98 per share, down from $5.04 a day earlier. While Kinross Gold Corporation has underperformed by -1.19%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, KGC fell by -15.02%, with highs and lows ranging from $6.34 to $3.00, whereas the simple moving average jumped by 28.24% in the last 200 days.

On April 05, 2023, BofA Securities Downgraded Kinross Gold Corporation (NYSE: KGC) to Underperform. A report published by Barclays on January 30, 2023, Downgraded its rating to ‘Equal Weight’ for KGC. RBC Capital Mkts also Downgraded KGC shares as ‘Sector Perform’, setting a target price of $6 on the company’s shares in a report dated April 20, 2022. Credit Suisse March 03, 2022d the rating to Neutral on March 03, 2022, and set its price target from $7 to $5.25. National Bank Financial July 30, 2021d its ‘Sector Perform’ rating to ‘Outperform’ for KGC, as published in its report on July 30, 2021. Credit Suisse’s report from June 23, 2021 suggests a price prediction of $8 for KGC shares, giving the stock a ‘Outperform’ rating. National Bank Financial also rated the stock as ‘Sector Perform’.

Analysis of Kinross Gold Corporation (KGC)

The current dividend for KGC investors is set at $0.12 per share, indicating investors will get a return regardless of how the company performs over the next quarter. Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 22.40%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

There are several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques that can be used to gain a clear view of Kinross Gold Corporation’s future performance, with equity being one of the most critical indicators. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of -9.80% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 1.00, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

As an indicator of volatility for any stock, average volume can also be very valuable, and KGC is recording an average volume of 15.50M. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 4.14%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 4.06%, with a gain of 5.73% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $5.29, showing growth from the present price of $4.98, which can serve as yet another indication of whether KGC is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Kinross Gold Corporation Shares?

Apart from looking at the fundamentals, you should also pay attention to the number of company employees who own shares. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 0.27%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 69.90% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in KGC shares?

The recent increase in stakes in KGC appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. Van Eck Associates Corp.’s position in KGC has decreased by -0.15% in the first quarter. The company now owns 138,887,054 shares of the stock, with a value of $508.33 million, following the sale of -210,323 additional shares during the last quarter. Barclays Bank Plc made another decreased to its shares in KGC during the first quarter, downing its stake by -1.43%. During the last quarter, the company picked up -1,008,188 additional shares for a total stake of worth $255.17 million, bringing number of shares owned by the company to 69,717,288.

During the first quarter, The Vanguard Group, Inc. added a 492,610 position in KGC. 1832 Asset Management LP sold an additional -1.41 million shares in the last quarter, decreasing its holdings by -4.89%, now holding 27.49 million shares worth $100.61 million. At the end of the first quarter, Renaissance Technologies LLC decreased its KGC holdings by -4.22% and now holds 27.01 million KGC shares valued at $98.85 million with the lessened -1.19 million shares during the period. KGC shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 69.90% at present.