E2open Parent Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ETWO) marked $6.30 per share on Monday, up from a previous closing price of $6.17. While E2open Parent Holdings Inc. has overperformed by 2.11%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, ETWO fell by -23.08%, with highs and lows ranging from $9.18 to $4.89, whereas the simple moving average fell by -0.41% in the last 200 days.

On December 16, 2022, Redburn started tracking E2open Parent Holdings Inc. (NYSE: ETWO) recommending Buy. A report published by Goldman on October 21, 2022, Initiated its previous ‘Neutral’ rating for ETWO. Credit Suisse also rated ETWO shares as ‘Underperform’, setting a target price of $5.50 on the company’s shares in an initiating report dated September 23, 2022. Colliers Securities March 23, 2022d its ‘Neutral’ rating to ‘Buy’ for ETWO, as published in its report on March 23, 2022. Craig Hallum’s report from January 25, 2022 suggests a price prediction of $14 for ETWO shares, giving the stock a ‘Buy’ rating. BofA Securities also rated the stock as ‘Neutral’.

Analysis of E2open Parent Holdings Inc. (ETWO)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 20.40%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

In order to gain a clear picture of E2open Parent Holdings Inc.’s future performance, a variety of well-rounded analysis and research techniques can be applied, with equity being the most critical. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of -10.80% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 0.80, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

An average volume of 1.64M can be a very valuable indicator of volatility for ETWO stock. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 3.61%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 3.66%, with a gain of 8.25% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $7.33, showing growth from the present price of $6.30, which can serve as yet another indication of whether ETWO is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze E2open Parent Holdings Inc. Shares?

In addition to the fundamentals, you should also consider how many employees own shares in the company. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 0.20%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in ETWO shares?

The recent increase in stakes in ETWO appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. Neuberger Berman Investment Advis’s position in ETWO has decreased by -1.82% in the first quarter. The company now owns 30,607,831 shares of the stock, with a value of $189.77 million, following the sale of -567,712 additional shares during the last quarter. During the last quarter, the company picked up 0 additional shares for a total stake of worth $181.34 million, bringing number of shares owned by the company to 29,248,151.

During the first quarter, The WindAcre Partnership LLC added a 1,154,200 position in ETWO. The Vanguard Group, Inc. purchased an additional 0.54 million shares in the last quarter, increasing its holdings by 2.77%, now holding 19.97 million shares worth $123.79 million. At the end of the first quarter, Elliott Investment Management LP increased its ETWO holdings by 6.49% and now holds 19.17 million ETWO shares valued at $118.82 million with the added 1.17 million shares during the period.