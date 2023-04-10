Y-mAbs Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:YMAB) marked $5.73 per share on Thursday, down from a previous closing price of $5.94. While Y-mAbs Therapeutics Inc. has underperformed by -3.54%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, YMAB fell by -58.27%, with highs and lows ranging from $20.48 to $2.70, whereas the simple moving average fell by -39.80% in the last 200 days.

Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here. And it's about to change everything we know about everything. According to Grand View Research, the global AI boom could grow from about $137 billion in 2022 to more than $1.81 trillion by 2030. And investors like you always want to get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow. Here are five of the best ways to profit from the AI boom.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

On April 03, 2023, Guggenheim Downgraded Y-mAbs Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: YMAB) to Neutral. A report published by Morgan Stanley on January 27, 2023, Downgraded its rating to ‘Underweight’ for YMAB. BofA Securities December 02, 2022d the rating to Neutral on December 02, 2022, and set its price target from $23 to $5. BofA Securities December 02, 2022d its ‘Buy’ rating to ‘Neutral’ for YMAB, as published in its report on December 02, 2022. Wedbush’s report from October 31, 2022 suggests a price prediction of $6 for YMAB shares, giving the stock a ‘Neutral’ rating. JP Morgan also rated the stock as ‘Underweight’.

Analysis of Y-mAbs Therapeutics Inc. (YMAB)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 227.10%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

In order to gain a clear picture of Y-mAbs Therapeutics Inc.’s future performance, a variety of well-rounded analysis and research techniques can be applied, with equity being the most critical. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of -75.50% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 4.40, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

An average volume of 681.65K can be a very valuable indicator of volatility for YMAB stock. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 10.94%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 20.07%, with a gain of 74.16% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $8.71, showing growth from the present price of $5.73, which can serve as yet another indication of whether YMAB is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Y-mAbs Therapeutics Inc. Shares?

In addition to the fundamentals, you should also consider how many employees own shares in the company. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 12.34%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 65.80% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in YMAB shares?

The recent increase in stakes in YMAB appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. HBM Partners AG’s position in YMAB has increased by 23.39% in the first quarter. The company now owns 3,813,853 shares of the stock, with a value of $14.49 million, following the purchase of 722,899 additional shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Fund Advisors made another decreased to its shares in YMAB during the first quarter, downing its stake by -10.27%. During the last quarter, the company picked up -252,037 additional shares for a total stake of worth $8.37 million, bringing number of shares owned by the company to 2,201,755.

During the first quarter, The Vanguard Group, Inc. added a 337,268 position in YMAB. Polar Capital LLP sold an additional -0.54 million shares in the last quarter, decreasing its holdings by -21.32%, now holding 1.99 million shares worth $7.57 million. At the end of the first quarter, Medical Strategy GmbH increased its YMAB holdings by 58.76% and now holds 1.13 million YMAB shares valued at $4.31 million with the added 0.42 million shares during the period. YMAB shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 65.80% at present.