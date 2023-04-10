Currently, OncoSec Medical Incorporated’s (ONCS) stock is trading at $2.11, marking a gain of 87.95% from last night’s close. At this price, the stock is -91.96% below its 52-week high of $26.18 and 185.62% above its 52-week low of $0.74. Based on the past 30-day period, the stock price is -54.50% below the high and +52.69% above the low.

The 200-day Simple moving average is often placed more emphasis on by traders because of daily price changes. Investors will use the SMA-200 in different situations in trading activity as a key indicator to determine their support and resistance levels, and at the moment, ONCS’s SMA-200 is $7.7542.

How does OncoSec Medical Incorporated (ONCS) stock rate among analysts? Buy, sell, or hold?

The key to trading is to concentrate on the future rather than on the past. During uncertain times, it can be hard to make decisions. The analysts who understand how a market works are usually the most accurate at forecasting its future. Currently, there are 1 brokerage firms that recommend the stock as a Hold. The ratings are commonly aggregated into a single number between 1 and 5. Buy or strong buy is scored 5, outperform is scored 4, hold is scored 3, underperform is scored 2 and strong sell is 1. Using a scale of 1-5, the current average recommendation is 3.00 in simple terms.

OncoSec Medical Incorporated (ONCS): Earnings History

If we examine OncoSec Medical Incorporated’s recent earnings history, in the last quarter ended on 10/30/2022, it posted adjusted earnings per share of -$4.5, slashing the consensus of -$4.9. In other words, it beat the consensus by $0.4, resulting in a 8.20% surprise. In the 3 months period before the previous quarter which was closed on 10/30/2022, the stock recorded adjusted earnings per share of -$4.5 in contrast with the Outlook of -$4.9. That was a difference of $0.4 and a surprise of 8.20%.

OncoSec Medical Incorporated (NASDAQ: ONCS) Ownership Details

I will give a breakdown of the key shareholders in OncoSec Medical Incorporated (ONCS). Recent figures show that the company’s insiders hold 30.97% of shares. A total of 18 institutional investors hold shares in the company, making 5.38% of its stock and 7.79% of its float.

Dec 30, 2022, it was reported that the Company’s largest institutional holder is State Street Corporation holding total of 25187.0 shares that make 0.85% of the company’s total number of shares and are currently priced at 53018.0.

The securities firm Renaissance Technologies, LLC holds 24179.0 shares of ONCS, making it the second largest institutional shareholder. Taking this into account, the holding percentage comes to 0.81%, and the holding percentage of shares is valued at 50896.0.

An overview of OncoSec Medical Incorporated’s technicals

In order to learn about trade movements and investor behavior, it is best to analyze the short, medium, and long term technical indicators along with the average volume of a stock. A 20-day average of the stock’s daily volume suggests OncoSec Medical Incorporated (ONCS) traded 985,605 shares per day, with a moving average of $2.0974 and price change of -0.84. With the moving average of $1.8529 and a price change of -0.57, about 2,809,072 shares changed hands on average over the past 50 days. Finally, ONCS’s 100-day average volume is 2,000,282 shares, alongside a moving average of $2.1546 and a price change of -2.55.