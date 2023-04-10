A share of Olema Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:OLMA) closed at $3.29 per share on Thursday, up from $3.22 day before. While Olema Pharmaceuticals Inc. has overperformed by 2.17%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, OLMA fell by -16.28%, with highs and lows ranging from $6.08 to $2.00, whereas the simple moving average fell by -12.48% in the last 200 days.

On February 22, 2023, Credit Suisse started tracking Olema Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: OLMA) recommending Outperform. H.C. Wainwright also Upgraded OLMA shares as ‘Buy’, setting a target price of $12 on the company’s shares in a report dated June 09, 2022. Cowen initiated its ‘Outperform’ rating for OLMA, as published in its report on December 07, 2021. JP Morgan’s report from December 14, 2020 suggests a price prediction of $52 for OLMA shares, giving the stock a ‘Overweight’ rating. Jefferies also rated the stock as ‘Buy’.

Analysis of Olema Pharmaceuticals Inc. (OLMA)

Olema Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s future performance can be predicted by a variety of well-rounded types of analysis and research, with equity being one of the most crucial ones. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of -45.70% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 12.60, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

For any stock, average volume can be an extremely valuable indicator of volatility, and OLMA is registering an average volume of 154.63K. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 10.97%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 9.77%, with a loss of -7.06% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $13.40, showing growth from the present price of $3.29, which can serve as yet another indication of whether OLMA is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Olema Pharmaceuticals Inc. Shares?

Besides checking the fundamentals, you should also know how many employees own shares in the company. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 1.10%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 84.60% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in OLMA shares?

The recent increase in stakes in OLMA appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. During the last quarter, the company dropped down 0 additional shares for a total stake of worth $15.35 million, bringing number of shares owned by the company to 3,743,875.

At the end of the first quarter, Kynam Capital Management LP increased its OLMA holdings by 44.70% and now holds 2.03 million OLMA shares valued at $8.3 million with the added 0.63 million shares during the period. OLMA shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 84.60% at present.