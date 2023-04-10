In Thursday’s session, Tingo Group Inc. (NASDAQ:TIO) marked $1.21 per share, up from $1.13 in the previous session. While Tingo Group Inc. has overperformed by 7.08%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, TIO rose by 106.87%, with highs and lows ranging from $1.35 to $0.41, whereas the simple moving average jumped by 46.41% in the last 200 days.

Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here. And it's about to change everything we know about everything. According to Grand View Research, the global AI boom could grow from about $137 billion in 2022 to more than $1.81 trillion by 2030. And investors like you always want to get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow. Here are five of the best ways to profit from the AI boom.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

Analysis of Tingo Group Inc. (TIO)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter decrease in sales is -25.40%, showing a negative trend in the upcoming months.

Tingo Group Inc.’s future performance can be determined with the help of several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques, with equity being one of the most influential. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of -29.80% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment.

The average volume for any stock is also a very valuable indicator of volatility, and TIO has an average volume of 331.73K. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 8.52%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 10.60%, with a gain of 7.08% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $6.25, showing growth from the present price of $1.21, which can serve as yet another indication of whether TIO is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Tingo Group Inc. Shares?

In addition to analyzing the fundamentals, it is also important to look at how many company employees own stock. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 28.09%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 6.00% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in TIO shares?

The recent increase in stakes in TIO appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. The Vanguard Group, Inc.’s position in TIO has increased by 1.73% in the first quarter. The company now owns 4,701,755 shares of the stock, with a value of $4.27 million, following the purchase of 79,845 additional shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Fund Advisors made another increased to its shares in TIO during the first quarter, upping its stake by 0.17%. During the last quarter, the company picked up 3,411 additional shares for a total stake of worth $1.78 million, bringing number of shares owned by the company to 1,961,465.

During the first quarter, Geode Capital Management LLC added a 41,965 position in TIO. Morgan Stanley & Co. LLC purchased an additional 0.17 million shares in the last quarter, increasing its holdings by 62.34%, now holding 0.44 million shares worth $0.4 million. TIO shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 6.00% at present.