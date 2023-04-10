As of Thursday, Silvergate Capital Corporation’s (NYSE:SI) stock closed at $1.43, down from $1.47 the previous day. While Silvergate Capital Corporation has underperformed by -2.72%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, SI fell by -99.00%, with highs and lows ranging from $144.53 to $1.10, whereas the simple moving average fell by -96.86% in the last 200 days.

On March 06, 2023, Wedbush Downgraded Silvergate Capital Corporation (NYSE: SI) to Underperform. A report published by Compass Point on March 06, 2023, Downgraded its rating to ‘Sell’ for SI. Compass Point March 02, 2023d the rating to Neutral on March 02, 2023, and set its price target from $16 to $10. Canaccord Genuity March 02, 2023d its ‘Buy’ rating to ‘Hold’ for SI, as published in its report on March 02, 2023. Keefe Bruyette’s report from March 01, 2023 suggests a price prediction of $16 for SI shares, giving the stock a ‘Mkt Perform’ rating. Wedbush also rated the stock as ‘Neutral’.

Analysis of Silvergate Capital Corporation (SI)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 139.60%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

One of the most important indicators of Silvergate Capital Corporation’s future performance is equity, which can be evaluated using several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of 6.90% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment.

For any stock, average volume can also provide valuable insight into volatility, and SI is recording 19.11M average volume. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 31.10%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 11.00%, with a loss of -11.73% over the past seven days.

How Do You Analyze Silvergate Capital Corporation Shares?

Along with the fundamentals, it is also important to consider how many employees own shares of the company. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 0.20%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 79.90% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in SI shares?

The recent increase in stakes in SI appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. SSgA Funds Management, Inc.’s position in SI has increased by 74.87% in the first quarter. The company now owns 2,950,198 shares of the stock, with a value of $41.04 million, following the purchase of 1,263,077 additional shares during the last quarter. The Vanguard Group, Inc. made another increased to its shares in SI during the first quarter, upping its stake by 2.95%. During the last quarter, the company picked up 83,201 additional shares for a total stake of worth $40.38 million, bringing number of shares owned by the company to 2,903,164.

During the first quarter, BlackRock Fund Advisors added a 42,972 position in SI. Miller Value Partners LLC purchased an additional 0.33 million shares in the last quarter, increasing its holdings by 22.82%, now holding 1.75 million shares worth $24.33 million. At the end of the first quarter, Millennium Management LLC increased its SI holdings by 2,742.76% and now holds 1.14 million SI shares valued at $15.9 million with the added 1.1 million shares during the period. SI shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 79.90% at present.