The share price of Intuitive Machines Inc. (NASDAQ:LUNR) rose to $10.90 per share on Thursday from $10.14. While Intuitive Machines Inc. has overperformed by 7.50%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight.

Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here. And it's about to change everything we know about everything. According to Grand View Research, the global AI boom could grow from about $137 billion in 2022 to more than $1.81 trillion by 2030. And investors like you always want to get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow. Here are five of the best ways to profit from the AI boom.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

On March 10, 2023, ROTH MKM started tracking Intuitive Machines Inc. (NASDAQ: LUNR) recommending Buy. A report published by Canaccord Genuity on February 27, 2023, Initiated its previous ‘Buy’ rating for LUNR.

Analysis of Intuitive Machines Inc. (LUNR)

To gain a thorough understanding of Intuitive Machines Inc.’s future performance, several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques can be used, with equity being among the most crucial. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of -0.10% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 0.10, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

It is also very valuable to look at average volume as an indicator of volatility for a stock, and LUNR is recording an average volume of 1.27M. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 16.84%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 8.20%, with a gain of 1.68% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $24.25, showing growth from the present price of $10.90, which can serve as yet another indication of whether LUNR is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Intuitive Machines Inc. Shares?

The number of employees owning shares of the company should also be considered in addition to the fundamentals. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 11.49%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 84.60% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

At the end of the first quarter, Taconic Capital Advisors LP increased its LUNR holdings by 27.43% and now holds 2.23 million LUNR shares valued at $44.82 million with the added 0.48 million shares during the period. LUNR shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 84.60% at present.