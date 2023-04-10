A share of Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:KC) closed at $8.12 per share on Thursday, down from $8.49 day before. While Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited has underperformed by -4.36%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, KC rose by 26.68%, with highs and lows ranging from $10.13 to $1.77, whereas the simple moving average jumped by 117.36% in the last 200 days.

Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here. And it's about to change everything we know about everything. According to Grand View Research, the global AI boom could grow from about $137 billion in 2022 to more than $1.81 trillion by 2030. And investors like you always want to get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow. Here are five of the best ways to profit from the AI boom.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

On September 07, 2022, Citigroup Downgraded Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited (NASDAQ: KC) to Neutral. JP Morgan also Downgraded KC shares as ‘Underweight’, setting a target price of $3.50 on the company’s shares in a report dated March 14, 2022. Goldman January 03, 2022d its ‘Buy’ rating to ‘Neutral’ for KC, as published in its report on January 03, 2022. Nomura’s report from September 29, 2021 suggests a price prediction of $33 for KC shares, giving the stock a ‘Neutral’ rating. Jefferies also rated the stock as ‘Buy’.

Analysis of Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited (KC)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter decrease in sales is -19.90%, showing a negative trend in the upcoming months.

Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited’s future performance can be predicted by a variety of well-rounded types of analysis and research, with equity being one of the most crucial ones. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of -27.80% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 1.40, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

For any stock, average volume can be an extremely valuable indicator of volatility, and KC is registering an average volume of 2.49M. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 10.60%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 12.21%, with a gain of 3.31% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $7.19, showing decline from the present price of $8.12, which can serve as yet another indication of whether KC is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited Shares?

Besides checking the fundamentals, you should also know how many employees own shares in the company. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 21.90% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in KC shares?

The recent increase in stakes in KC appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. Canada Pension Plan Investment Bo’s position in KC has increased by 46.28% in the first quarter. The company now owns 15,990,963 shares of the stock, with a value of $61.57 million, following the purchase of 5,059,055 additional shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services made another increased to its shares in KC during the first quarter, upping its stake by 4.00%. During the last quarter, the company picked up 130,830 additional shares for a total stake of worth $13.09 million, bringing number of shares owned by the company to 3,399,110.

During the first quarter, Alpha Square Group S LLC added a 230,000 position in KC. The Vanguard Group, Inc. sold an additional -0.2 million shares in the last quarter, decreasing its holdings by -6.29%, now holding 2.92 million shares worth $11.24 million. At the end of the first quarter, Marshall Wace LLP increased its KC holdings by 6.50% and now holds 2.63 million KC shares valued at $10.11 million with the added 0.16 million shares during the period. KC shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 21.90% at present.