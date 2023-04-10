Jeffs’ Brands Ltd (JFBR)’s stock has witnessed a price hike of 75.81% from the previous close with its current price standing at $1.28. Its current price is -61.22% under its 52-week high of $3.30 and 85.47% more than its 52-week low of $0.69. Based on the past 30-day period, the stock price is -31.62% below the high and +93.20% above the low.

Additionally, it is important to take into account JFBR stock ratios, including its price-to-sales ratio, which is 0.74 for the last tewlve months.JFBR’s price to book ratio for the most recent quarter was 3.08, resulting in an 51.03 price to cash per share for the period.

How does Jeffs’ Brands Ltd (JFBR) stock rate among analysts? Buy, sell, or hold?

The key to trading is to concentrate on the future rather than on the past. During uncertain times, it can be hard to make decisions. The analysts who understand how a market works are usually the most accurate at forecasting its future. The ratings are commonly aggregated into a single number between 1 and 5. Buy or strong buy is scored 5, outperform is scored 4, hold is scored 3, underperform is scored 2 and strong sell is 1.

Jeffs’ Brands Ltd (NASDAQ: JFBR) Ownership Details

I will give a breakdown of the key shareholders in Jeffs’ Brands Ltd (JFBR). Recent figures show that the company’s insiders hold 69.36% of shares. A total of 4 institutional investors hold shares in the company, making 4.36% of its stock and 14.22% of its float.

Sep 29, 2022, it was reported that the Company’s largest institutional holder is Walleye Capital LLC holding total of 0.3 million shares that make 4.04% of the company’s total number of shares and are currently priced at 0.3 million.

The securities firm Boothbay Fund Management, LLC holds 24038.0 shares of JFBR, making it the second largest institutional shareholder. Taking this into account, the holding percentage comes to 0.33%, and the holding percentage of shares is valued at 24518.0.

An overview of Jeffs’ Brands Ltd’s technicals

In order to learn about trade movements and investor behavior, it is best to analyze the short, medium, and long term technical indicators along with the average volume of a stock. A 20-day average of the stock’s daily volume suggests Jeffs’ Brands Ltd (JFBR) traded 1,613,647 shares per day, with a moving average of $1.0293 and price change of -0.33. With the moving average of $1.0636 and a price change of +0.21, about 952,967 shares changed hands on average over the past 50 days. Finally, JFBR’s 100-day average volume is 570,117 shares, alongside a moving average of $1.2253 and a price change of -0.57.