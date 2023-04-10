Mullen Automotive Inc. (MULN)’s stock is trading at $0.11 at the moment marking a rise of 4.92% from the last session close. As of this writing, shares are priced at -96.26% less than their 52-week high of $2.85, and 20.18% over their 52-week low of $0.09. Based on the past 30-day period, the stock price is -38.95% below the high and +18.38% above the low.

Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here. And it's about to change everything we know about everything. According to Grand View Research, the global AI boom could grow from about $137 billion in 2022 to more than $1.81 trillion by 2030. And investors like you always want to get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow. Here are five of the best ways to profit from the AI boom.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

The 200-day Simple moving average is often placed more emphasis on by traders because of daily price changes. Investors will use the SMA-200 in different situations in trading activity as a key indicator to determine their support and resistance levels, and at the moment, MULN’s SMA-200 is $0.4570.

How does Mullen Automotive Inc. (MULN) stock rate among analysts? Buy, sell, or hold?

The key to trading is to concentrate on the future rather than on the past. During uncertain times, it can be hard to make decisions. The analysts who understand how a market works are usually the most accurate at forecasting its future. The ratings are commonly aggregated into a single number between 1 and 5. Buy or strong buy is scored 5, outperform is scored 4, hold is scored 3, underperform is scored 2 and strong sell is 1.

Mullen Automotive Inc. (MULN): Earnings History

If we examine Mullen Automotive Inc.’s recent earnings history, in the last quarter ended on 6/29/2021, it posted adjusted earnings per share of $0.05, slashing the consensus of -$0.03. In other words, it beat the consensus by $0.08, resulting in a 266.70% surprise. In the 3 months period before the previous quarter which was closed on 6/29/2021, the stock recorded adjusted earnings per share of $0.05 in contrast with the Outlook of -$0.03. That was a difference of $0.08 and a surprise of 266.70%.

Mullen Automotive Inc. (NASDAQ: MULN) Ownership Details

I will give a breakdown of the key shareholders in Mullen Automotive Inc. (MULN). Recent figures show that the company’s insiders hold 8.28% of shares. A total of 162 institutional investors hold shares in the company, making 5.29% of its stock and 5.77% of its float.

Dec 30, 2022, it was reported that the Company’s largest institutional holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) holding total of 45.67 million shares that make 2.15% of the company’s total number of shares and are currently priced at 4.93 million.

The securities firm Blackrock Inc. holds 26.42 million shares of MULN, making it the second largest institutional shareholder. Taking this into account, the holding percentage comes to 1.24%, and the holding percentage of shares is valued at 2.85 million.

An overview of Mullen Automotive Inc.’s technicals

In order to learn about trade movements and investor behavior, it is best to analyze the short, medium, and long term technical indicators along with the average volume of a stock. A 20-day average of the stock’s daily volume suggests Mullen Automotive Inc. (MULN) traded 325,945,813 shares per day, with a moving average of $0.1218 and price change of -0.07. With the moving average of $0.2250 and a price change of -0.21, about 241,929,922 shares changed hands on average over the past 50 days. Finally, MULN’s 100-day average volume is 230,979,141 shares, alongside a moving average of $0.2472 and a price change of -0.20.