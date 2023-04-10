In the current trading session, Kalera Public Limited Company’s (KAL) stock is trading at the price of $2.27, a gain of 8.61% over last night’s close. So, the stock is trading at a price that is -99.85% less than its 52-week high of $1478.00 and 73.27% better than its 52-week low of $1.31. Based on the past 30-day period, the stock price is -57.78% below the high and +74.02% above the low.

Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here. And it's about to change everything we know about everything. According to Grand View Research, the global AI boom could grow from about $137 billion in 2022 to more than $1.81 trillion by 2030. And investors like you always want to get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow. Here are five of the best ways to profit from the AI boom.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

It is also essential to consider KAL stock ratios like the price-to-sales ratio, which is 0.37 for the last year.KAL’s price to book ratio for the most recent quarter was 1.45, resulting in an 0.91 price to cash per share for the period.

How does Kalera Public Limited Company (KAL) stock rate among analysts? Buy, sell, or hold?

The key to trading is to concentrate on the future rather than on the past. During uncertain times, it can be hard to make decisions. The analysts who understand how a market works are usually the most accurate at forecasting its future. Currently, there are 1 brokerage firms that recommend the stock as a Strong Buy. The ratings are commonly aggregated into a single number between 1 and 5. Buy or strong buy is scored 5, outperform is scored 4, hold is scored 3, underperform is scored 2 and strong sell is 1. Using a scale of 1-5, the current average recommendation is 5.00 in simple terms.

Kalera Public Limited Company (NASDAQ: KAL) Ownership Details

I will give a breakdown of the key shareholders in Kalera Public Limited Company (KAL). Recent figures show that the company’s insiders hold 8.87% of shares. A total of 8 institutional investors hold shares in the company, making 85.84% of its stock and 94.19% of its float.

Dec 30, 2022, it was reported that the Company’s largest institutional holder is IFP Advisors, Inc holding total of 0.68 million shares that make 74.04% of the company’s total number of shares and are currently priced at 1.57 million.

The securities firm JP Morgan Chase & Company holds 16927.0 shares of KAL, making it the second largest institutional shareholder. Taking this into account, the holding percentage comes to 1.84%, and the holding percentage of shares is valued at 38967.0.

An overview of Kalera Public Limited Company’s technicals

In order to learn about trade movements and investor behavior, it is best to analyze the short, medium, and long term technical indicators along with the average volume of a stock. A 20-day average of the stock’s daily volume suggests Kalera Public Limited Company (KAL) traded 465,866 shares per day, with a moving average of $3.24 and price change of -1.66. With the moving average of $4.73 and a price change of -3.66, about 738,418 shares changed hands on average over the past 50 days. Finally, KAL’s 100-day average volume is 547,516 shares, alongside a moving average of $6.79 and a price change of -6.75.